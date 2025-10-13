Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Don't fear therapy: Experts reveal what really happens in the first session

Don't fear therapy: Experts reveal what really happens in the first session

Therapy isn't as intimidating as it seems; experts say it's one of the smartest tools to cope with modern stress, offering self-discovery, growth, and emotional strength

therapy session, mental health

Therapy isn’t about weakness, it is about finding clarity, strength, and balance in everyday life. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Therapy is still something people wonder about and aren’t sure of. Is it just talking? Will it even help? Is it worth the time and money? Is it only for people with “serious” problems? These are the questions that keep many people from seeking help. The truth is, therapy isn’t as intimidating as it seems, and it could be one of the smartest tools to cope with modern stress.
 
Business Standard spoke with Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, and Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, to bust these fears.
 

Why are so many people afraid of therapy?

A lot of the hesitation comes from stigma and myths. As Dr Gupta explains, “Counselling is misunderstood, and a great deal of resistance stems from fear of the unknown.”
 
Some of the most common myths include:
  • “Therapy is only for weak or crazy people.” Not true. It’s for anyone who wants to understand themselves better, manage stress, or build resilience.
  • “The therapist will judge me.” Therapy is judgment-free. As Dr Bhattacharya says, “It’s a collaborative conversation, not a courtroom.”
  • “They’ll just give me pills.” Only psychiatrists prescribe medication, and even then, it’s part of a larger plan. Psychologists and counsellors focus on evidence-based talk therapies.
In India, the cultural stigma adds another layer. Many still think issues should stay “within the family” or worry about “log kya kahenge” (what will people say). This makes many young professionals, who are already under pressure, hesitant to seek help, even when they need it most.

Also Read

Understanding whom to reach out to can make seeking help less overwhelming. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Psychiatrist vs psychologist: Who does what and whom to approach for help

snakes, snakebite, snake

Kerala declares snakebite envenomation disease of public health importance

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

In Japan, flu cases soar past 6,000 as authorities declare epidemic

Food cravings, food addictions, junk food, processed food, unhealthy food, health, nutrition

Food addiction: Snacks could trigger the brain like drugs, study shows

mental health survey for workplace

Stigma at work: Three in four Indians hide mental health reasons for leave

How does the first therapy session look like?

Forget the movie scenes of lying on a couch under harsh scrutiny. According to both experts, the first therapy session is actually just a chat. As Dr Gupta puts it, “The first session isn’t an interrogation; it’s a safe, judgment-free chat.”
 
This is how it goes:
  • It’s not an interrogation: You’ll be asked simple, open-ended questions like “What brings you here?” or “What would you like to work on?”
  • You set the pace: You don’t need to share your deepest secrets on Day 1.
  • Structure and safety: Therapists explain confidentiality, ask about your lifestyle (sleep, mood, stress levels), and get a sense of your world.

How do therapists decide on the right approach?

Therapy is like a toolkit, and your therapist chooses the right tool depending on what you need.
  • CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy): Helps tackle negative thought loops, anxiety, or procrastination.
  • Psychodynamic therapy: Explores how your past affects your present.
  • Mindfulness-based approaches: Teach you how to manage stress and stay present.
  • Humanistic therapy: Focuses on personal growth and self-discovery.
Many therapists use an integrative approach by blending different methods based on your personality, comfort, and goals.

Is therapy really confidential and judgment-free?

Yes. Confidentiality is sacred, and therapists are trained to listen without bias. Dr Bhattacharya explains, “What you say in therapy stays in therapy. The only exceptions are when there is risk of harm to yourself or others.”
  • Flexible schedules: Evening or weekend sessions and teletherapy options are available.
  • Online therapy: Convenient, discreet, and effective for those on the go.
Think of it as an investment. Just like you’d spend on fitness, grooming, or learning, therapy invests in your mental and emotional well-being, something that impacts every part of your life.
 
So, the next time work troubles or relationships get to you, and stress feels overwhelming, remember that therapy is not a sign of weakness, it is a step towards strength.
 
As Dr Bhattacharya says, “Taking the step towards therapy is a brave decision. Real strength is knowing when to use the tools available to you.” 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

depression in women

Why women struggle more with depression? Is it written in your genes

mammogram

Sharp rise in lobular breast cancer cases across US alarms health experts

mental health, anxiety, emotional support

World Mental Health Day 2025: First aid guide for stress, anxiety for all

Weight loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro

New study links weight loss drugs to better liver health outcomes

Celebs on mental health

Breaking the silence: Indian celebrities normalise mental health talk

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Mental health Psychology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon