Want to live longer? Science says being active and organised is the key

Specific personality traits such as being active, organised, and responsible may lower the risk of early death, a new study has found.
Published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research, the study titled Personality nuances and mortality risk: A coordinated analysis of four longitudinal samples reports that these traits predict longevity more accurately than broad personality categories like extroversion or conscientiousness. Researchers say qualities like being hard-working or lively may play a bigger role in shaping life expectancy.
What did the study find?
The study analysed personality data across four long-term studies and tracked how these traits related to mortality risk. It revealed that individuals who described themselves as active had a 21 per cent lower risk of death, even after adjusting for age, gender, and medical conditions.
Traits like being lively, responsible, hard-working, thorough, and helpful also showed strong links to longevity. On the other hand, frequent stress, anxiety, and negative emotions were tied to shorter lifespans.
Why are small personality traits more powerful than broad categories?
Traditionally, psychologists measure personality using five broad traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. But according to co-author Rene Mottus, these “big five” can miss important details. Instead, self-descriptions like hard-working or helpful capture specific behaviours that have measurable impacts on health and survival. In this study, the nuances turned out to be more predictive than the big categories themselves.
How can personality predict health risks?
This research suggests that doctors may one day use personality-based tools, alongside blood pressure or cholesterol tests, to better predict health risks. For example, someone who identifies as anxious or disorganised may benefit from targeted lifestyle and mental health support. As co-author Paraic O’Suilleabhain explained in a statement, personality is not just a general influence, it reflects everyday behaviours that shape long-term health outcomes.
Which traits should you nurture for a longer life?
According to the study, the strongest “protective” trait was being active, linked to a lower risk of premature death. Other helpful traits included being lively, organised, and responsible. These qualities often lead to healthier habits, stronger social ties, and better stress management, all of which can boost longevity. Conversely, high levels of stress and anxiety can raise mortality risk by fuelling inflammation, heart disease, and unhealthy coping behaviours.
The study highlights that you don’t need to overhaul your personality to live longer, but nurturing small daily habits linked to these traits could help. Being more active, staying organised, and finding ways to help others are simple, achievable steps that may support both physical and mental well-being.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.