Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Want to live longer? Science says being active and organised is the key

Want to live longer? Science says being active and organised is the key

According to scientists, being active, lively, and organised not only helps keep your life on track, it may also add years to your lifespan

active lifestyle

Small personality traits like being active or organised may shape how long we live, new research suggests. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Specific personality traits such as being active, organised, and responsible may lower the risk of early death, a new study has found.
 
Published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research, the study titled Personality nuances and mortality risk: A coordinated analysis of four longitudinal samples reports that these traits predict longevity more accurately than broad personality categories like extroversion or conscientiousness. Researchers say qualities like being hard-working or lively may play a bigger role in shaping life expectancy.

What did the study find?

The study analysed personality data across four long-term studies and tracked how these traits related to mortality risk. It revealed that individuals who described themselves as active had a 21 per cent lower risk of death, even after adjusting for age, gender, and medical conditions.
 
 
Traits like being lively, responsible, hard-working, thorough, and helpful also showed strong links to longevity. On the other hand, frequent stress, anxiety, and negative emotions were tied to shorter lifespans.

Why are small personality traits more powerful than broad categories?

Traditionally, psychologists measure personality using five broad traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. But according to co-author Rene Mottus, these “big five” can miss important details. Instead, self-descriptions like hard-working or helpful capture specific behaviours that have measurable impacts on health and survival. In this study, the nuances turned out to be more predictive than the big categories themselves.

Also Read

ginger

Can ginger really calm nausea, settle an upset stomach? Here's what to know

TB

Made-in-India TB tests validated by ICMR; offer cheaper, faster detection

Phone, social media, mobile phones

How safe is your child online? Kerala case exposes dark side of dating apps

medical, pharma, research

WHO flags surge in drug-resistant bacteria, warns of innovation crisis

cancer patient doctor

Why more young people are being diagnosed with cancer than ever before

How can personality predict health risks?

This research suggests that doctors may one day use personality-based tools, alongside blood pressure or cholesterol tests, to better predict health risks. For example, someone who identifies as anxious or disorganised may benefit from targeted lifestyle and mental health support. As co-author Paraic O’Suilleabhain explained in a statement, personality is not just a general influence, it reflects everyday behaviours that shape long-term health outcomes.

Which traits should you nurture for a longer life?

According to the study, the strongest “protective” trait was being active, linked to a lower risk of premature death. Other helpful traits included being lively, organised, and responsible. These qualities often lead to healthier habits, stronger social ties, and better stress management, all of which can boost longevity. Conversely, high levels of stress and anxiety can raise mortality risk by fuelling inflammation, heart disease, and unhealthy coping behaviours.
 
The study highlights that you don’t need to overhaul your personality to live longer, but nurturing small daily habits linked to these traits could help. Being more active, staying organised, and finding ways to help others are simple, achievable steps that may support both physical and mental well-being. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

health, doctor, family, couple, IVF, pregnancy

'Misleading claims on paracetamol leave expectant parents anxious, fearful'

obesity drug, GLP-1 alternatives, weight loss medication, Ozempic

Body fat may secretly fuel Alzheimer's disease, finds new research

Night shift, doctors

Few Indian doctors trained in brain death certification, Aiims study finds

brain health

Ignore your brain, shorten your life: Doctor warns of biggest health mistake

gaslighting

Gaslighting decoded: How trust makes us vulnerable to hidden control

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon