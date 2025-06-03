Experiencing dry, tired eyes this summer? Here's how to keep them fresh

Your eyes are constantly under attack from UV rays, With a few smart, doctor-approved habits, you can beat the burn and give your eyes the summer care they desperately need. You step out into the scorching sun, battle through pollution and dust, stare at screens all day, spend hours in the office’s AC, and by evening, your eyes are dry, itchy, and exhausted. Sound familiar? Most of us blame it on “just being tired”. But the truth is, summer can be especially brutal on your eyes in ways you might not even realise.Your eyes are constantly under attack from UV rays, pollution dust, heat, and digital strain.With a few smart, doctor-approved habits, you can beat the burn and give your eyes the summer care they desperately need.

According to Dr Mamatha H, consultant ophthalmologist from Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Bengaluru, sunlight between 11.00 am and 4.00 pm is the strongest and most damaging to your eyes. Whenever possible, stay indoors or seek shade during these hours. If you have to be outside, don’t forget those quality UV-blocking sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for extra protection.

What common eye problems does summer sun exposure cause? Dr Mamatha mentions, long hours in the sun without protection can lead to several eye issues: Pinguecula: A harmless, yellowish bump on the white part of your eye that can cause dryness and discomfort

A harmless, yellowish bump on the white part of your eye that can cause dryness and discomfort Pterygium: A fleshy growth that may spread onto the cornea and affect vision if ignored

A fleshy growth that may spread onto the cornea and affect vision if ignored Dry Eye Syndrome: Caused by increased tear evaporation due to UV rays, heat, and dry air

Caused by increased tear evaporation due to UV rays, heat, and dry air Cataracts: Prolonged UV exposure speeds up the clouding of the eye’s natural lens, leading to blurry or dim vision over time Why are UV-blocking sunglasses your eyes' best friend? Not all sunglasses are created equal. You might think any pair will do, but to truly shield your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays, you need to be picky. Dr Mamatha emphasises choosing sunglasses that offer 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection. Look for labels like UV400, which means your glasses block nearly all harmful UV radiation.

Pro tip: Wraparound or large frames offer better coverage by blocking sunlight from every angle. If you want to cut down glare while driving or walking near reflective surfaces (like water or glass buildings), opt for polarised lenses, but ensure they still have full UV protection. How does dust affect your eyes, and what can you do about it? If you’re stepping out in the dusty, hot air of summer, you might experience redness, itching, or a gritty feeling in your eyes. Dust and pollution cause your tears to evaporate faster, which leaves your eyes dry and prone to irritation, explained Dr Mamatha. This can worsen allergies or even increase infection risk.

She advised against rubbing your eyes, tempting as it might be, since rubbing can introduce bacteria or worsen irritation. Instead, blink frequently to help flush out debris, she suggested. To soothe irritated eyes, she recommended: Using preservative-free lubricating eye drops (artificial tears)

Applying a clean, cool compress for relief

For allergy sufferers, antihistamine eye drops may help, but only under medical advice Why do your eyes feel so tired and strained during summer? According to Dr Mamatha, long hours in front of screens coupled with summer’s harsh glare can really wear out your eyes. “Bright sunlight and heat make your eyes work overtime to focus and reduce glare. Heat and dry air cause your tears to evaporate faster, leaving your eyes dry and irritated. Even the air conditioning in your office can worsen this by lowering humidity levels. Plus, if you’re dehydrated, your tear film, the natural lubricant for your eyes, can become unstable,” she said.

The result? Dryness, irritation, a burning sensation, and that familiar eye fatigue we all dread. 20-20-20 rule: Simple habit to reduce eye fatigue during your busy day Here’s a quick tip for you: try the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This gives your eye muscles a break and reduces strain. Also, keep hydrated throughout the day, drinking water helps maintain healthy tear production. If your eyes feel dry or tired, here are some other tips to follow: Placing a clean, cool, damp cloth over your closed eyes for a few minutes can soothe discomfort

Switch off your screen and take a nap

Wash your eyes by gently splashing cold water When should you stop guessing and see an eye specialist? Some eye discomfort can be managed at home, but certain signs need prompt medical attention: