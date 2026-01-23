Nipah virus cases in West Bengal: What you should know to stay safe

The confirmation of Nipah virus infections in West Bengal has set off an urgent public health response, with authorities moving quickly to prevent further transmission. Known for causing severe brain inflammation and claiming a significant number of lives during outbreaks, the virus poses a serious challenge due to the absence of both a vaccine and a cure.

What’s happening in West Bengal?

Nearly 100 people have been asked to quarantine in their homes after the first Nipah virus case came to light on Monday, government officials said. Subsequent investigations have since confirmed five infections in West Bengal, prompting intensified surveillance and containment measures.

Among the infected are healthcare staff, including nurses and a doctor, who are receiving intensive care. Nearly one hundred contacts of these cases have been sent into home quarantine for monitoring to prevent further spread. Local health authorities have mobilised surveillance teams and are closely monitoring individuals who may have been exposed. The situation remains evolving as officials work to stop transmission beyond the initial cluster. What is the Nipah virus? Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can spread between animals and humans. Fruit bats, particularly those of the Pteropus species, are associated with the natural reservoir of the virus. Humans can become infected through -

Contact with infected animals (such as bats and pigs)

Contaminated food

Close contact with infected individuals The virus first came to international attention during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore in 1998–99 and has since caused sporadic outbreaks across South and Southeast Asia, including India’s Kerala and West Bengal states. Symptoms to watch out for Nipah virus infection often begins with nonspecific, flu-like symptoms that can rapidly deteriorate. These include: Fever

Headache

Muscle ache and fatigue

Sore throat and cough

Difficulty breathing In more severe cases the infection can progress to encephalitis, inflammation of the brain, leading to neurological signs such as confusion, altered consciousness, seizures and even coma within a day or two.

Key features of the disease Incubation period: Typically 4–14 days, though symptoms can take up to 45 days to appear. Severity: Ranges from mild illness to life-threatening disease. Treatment: Only supportive care is currently available. There is no specific cure or antiviral therapy proven to eliminate the virus. Vaccine status: No vaccine exists to prevent Nipah virus infection in humans or animals. Why experts are concerned What makes Nipah particularly worrying is its high mortality rate compared with many other viral illnesses. According to global health estimates, death can occur in 40–75 per cent of cases, depending on factors such as outbreak conditions and quality of clinical care, and in some historical outbreaks the fatality rate has approached even higher levels.

As early symptoms resemble common viral infections, delayed diagnosis can allow the disease to advance quickly, underscoring the importance of early detection and isolation. How to stay safe While the average person’s risk remains low, especially outside affected areas, health officials emphasise practical precautions that can significantly reduce exposure. Preventing transmission from animals and environment Avoid handling sick or dead animals

Do not consume fruits that may have been contaminated by bats

If you live in or travel to areas with outbreaks, steer clear of bat-infested zones and avoid contact with bats Preventing human-to-human spread: