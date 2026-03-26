That late-night pull towards chocolate, the sudden urge for crisps, or the oddly satisfying crunch of fried snacks may feel like simple indulgences, but experts say these cravings are more like whispers from within. Beneath cravings lies a quiet conversation between your brain, hormones, and body chemistry, nudging you towards what it thinks you need.

The science behind cravings

Cravings are not random. “They are regulated by a complex interaction between the brain, gut, and hormones,” says Dr Abhay Jain, senior consultant - internal medicine, Paras Health Udaipur.

Sweet cravings, for instance, are closely tied to the brain’s reward system. Sugar releases dopamine, which creates a sense of pleasure and reinforces repeated intake. Conversely, salty cravings often signal the body’s need to maintain electrolyte balance, especially after dehydration or physical exertion.

Crunchy foods follow a slightly different logic. They activate sensory pathways through sound and texture, which makes eating feel more satisfying and even stress-relieving. When cravings hint at deficiencies Although cravings are common, those that last for a long time can be associated with underlying health conditions that need to be addressed. Low sodium levels may increase the desire for salty foods

Iron deficiency can lead to unusual cravings, including non-food items such as ice or chalk

Magnesium deficiency has been linked to chocolate or sugar cravings Dr Jain notes, “In most cases, cravings reflect broader dietary imbalances rather than specific deficiencies.”

Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, adds that deficiencies subtly impact the nature of cravings, though they are not always the cause. If cravings begin to interfere with daily nutrition or are difficult to control, experts suggest seeking medical advice to rule out underlying conditions. Stress and emotional eating Stress plays a major role in shaping cravings, and it often makes them stronger and harder to control. Elevated cortisol levels can increase appetite and push people towards high-sugar and high-fat foods because they provide quick energy and comfort. Over time, this can turn into a pattern of emotional eating.

“Persistent stress can amplify both the frequency and intensity of cravings,” explains Dr Jain. Dr Badiger also notes that such foods stimulate the brain, providing a feeling of comfort which is why they are often preferred during stressful periods. Hormones that control what you crave Hormones are central to hunger and cravings, and they influence both what and how much we eat. Ghrelin increases hunger and signals the need to eat

Leptin signals fullness, although leptin resistance can disrupt this

Insulin regulates blood sugar, and fluctuations can trigger sugar cravings When these hormones are out of balance, cravings can become more frequent and intense, especially after consuming refined carbohydrates that cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar.

Why texture matters Cravings are not just about flavour. Texture plays a surprisingly important role. Crunchy foods offer a sensory experience that includes sound, touch, and even visual appeal. This combination can make them more satisfying than softer foods, while also acting as a distraction during stress or boredom. In some cases, this turns into a coping mechanism, where eating crunchy foods becomes a way to manage emotions. Managing cravings the right way Rather than suppressing cravings, experts recommend a balanced approach. Eat regular, well-balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats

Stay hydrated, as thirst can mimic hunger

Manage stress through exercise, mindfulness, or relaxation

Get adequate sleep to regulate hunger hormones Mindful eating can also help, as recognising cravings without immediately acting on them may improve control over time.

What to eat instead of common cravings Cravings do not always need to be indulged directly. Substitutions can help meet the body’s needs more effectively. If you crave sweet or chocolate, try - Nuts like almonds and cashews

Seeds such as pumpkin or sunflower

Dark leafy greens like spinach If you crave salty snacks, try - Coconut water for electrolytes

Roasted chana or nuts

Homemade soups If you crave something crunchy, try - Carrot or cucumber sticks

Roasted makhana

Apple slices with peanut butter

Leafy greens like lettuce These options can satisfy the craving while offering better nutritional value.