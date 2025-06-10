Your car's steering wheel may be dirtier than you ever thought, say experts

According to motoring specialists Plates Express, cited by the Daily Mail, your car’s steering wheel is crawling with bacteria—more so than almost any other surface in your vehicle, including the gear stick or seatbelt buckle. Why? It’s the one place you touch every single time you drive, often right after handling food, phones, door handles, or even your own face.

Luxury car cleaner James Taylor told the Daily Mail, “You wouldn’t go weeks without washing your hands, but drivers go months without wiping down the one surface they touch every single day.” Even top-of-the-line Bentleys weren’t spared—when he swabbed the wheels, bacteria levels were “through the roof.”

How often should you clean your steering wheel, and what’s the best method? Thankfully, fixing this hygiene nightmare is quick and easy. Taylor recommends wiping down your steering wheel once a week using antibacterial wipes or a dedicated car interior cleaner. It takes less than a minute but can drastically reduce your exposure to harmful bacteria. Make sure to reach into the grooves and stitching, especially if your wheel is leather-wrapped, as these tiny crevices are germ magnets. Are most drivers skipping this essential hygiene step? Surprisingly, yes. A CarRentals.com survey found that 32 per cent of drivers clean their car only once a year, and a shocking 12 per cent never clean it at all. That’s not just gross—it’s potentially risky, especially if you’re prone to touching your face while driving.

This lack of cleanliness stands in stark contrast to our everyday hygiene routines. We wash our hands after using the bathroom but forget the very surfaces we interact with every day—like the wheel we grip with those same hands. Do habits like eating or drowsy driving increase the germ load? Today’s drivers are multitasking more than ever. A Lemonade Insurance survey found that over half of Gen Z drivers eat while driving, and about one-third hit the road when they’re tired. Both behaviours add to the grime on your steering wheel. Food crumbs, sneezes, coughs, and sleepy stares all contribute to bacterial buildup. Combined with phone taps and face touches, your wheel becomes a petri dish of everyday germs.