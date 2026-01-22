Why gallstones, hernias and appendicitis are filling operation theatres today

Walk into a surgical outpatient department (OPD) today, and you might notice that the waiting room no longer looks like it did a decade ago. Alongside older patients are people in their 20s and 30s, the young professionals, the students, the desk-bound workers, waiting to be seen for gallstones, hernias or appendicitis.

Business Standard speaks with surgeons to understand what’s going wrong with our bodies.

Are gallstones, hernias and appendicitis really increasing, or have we just improved screening?

According to Dr Vinaykumar Thapar, General Surgery – Associate Director, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, these conditions are not new, nor are they suddenly exploding in numbers. What has changed is detection, and lifestyle.

He explains that modern imaging, early consultations and greater health awareness mean we are catching these problems earlier and more often. At the same time, contemporary lifestyles are stacking the odds against our abdomen. Sedentary routines, erratic eating habits and processed diets have created an environment where digestive and abdominal issues surface sooner, sometimes decades earlier than they once did. Why are gallstones no longer just a ‘40-plus’ problem? Gallstones were once considered a midlife issue. Dr Husain Gheewala, Colorectal Surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explains that gallstones form when bile, produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, becomes too thick and stagnant. Diet plays a role here, as excess intake of refined sugars and unhealthy fats, combined with low fibre consumption, increases bile viscosity and slows gallbladder emptying. Irregular meals, skipped breakfasts, rapid weight loss plans and frequent indulgence in high-fat junk food are some common patterns among students, young professionals and desk workers that make matters worse. The gallbladder simply does not get the signal to empty regularly, allowing crystals to form and harden into stones.

As Dr Gheewala notes, it is this mix of dietary imbalance and disrupted meal timing that explains why gallstone disease is now appearing in people in their 20s and 30s. Also, in people with excess weight, bile often contains higher levels of cholesterol. When the liver releases more cholesterol than bile can dissolve, it crystallises. Crash dieting can also backfire. Rapid weight loss increases cholesterol secretion into bile while reducing gallbladder movement, ironically raising the risk of gallstones instead of lowering it. Why are hernias increasingly linked to everyday lifestyle habits? A hernia develops when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in the abdominal wall.

Weight gain increases the constant pressure inside the abdomen. Chronic cough, often linked to smoking or air pollution, adds repeated stress. Poor diets low in fibre cause constipation, leading to frequent straining. Heavy lifting without core strength and long hours of sitting weaken abdominal muscles further. Previous abdominal surgeries can leave behind areas of vulnerability, sometimes resulting in incisional hernias years later. As Dr Thapar points out, it is rarely one factor but a cumulative load on the abdominal wall over time. How modern diet increases appendicitis risk? Appendicitis is often thought of as sudden and unpredictable. But, according to Dr Thapar, emerging research suggests it may be closely tied to what is happening inside our gut

Low-fibre diets lead to harder stools and the formation of fecoliths, which are small, stone-like masses that can block the appendix, explains Dr Thapar. Highly processed foods and frequent antibiotic use can disturb the gut microbiome, allowing harmful bacteria to dominate and trigger inflammation. As another senior surgeon, Dr Pramod Kadam, Consultant, General Surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, adds that there is also the so-called hygiene hypothesis, where in ultra-clean environments, the immune system may overreact to minor gut disturbances, increasing the risk of sudden inflammatory responses like appendicitis. Can simple lifestyle changes reduce the need for surgery? The surgeons say that not every case can be prevented, as genetics, emergencies and acute infections will always exist. But many risk factors are modifiable through lifestyle changes.