Home / Health / Gut health myths: Do probiotics, kombucha and detox kits really work?

Gut health myths: Do probiotics, kombucha and detox kits really work?

Are gut detox kits, probiotics, and kombucha really the secret to better digestion? Doctors bust the myths around gut health trends

fact check, gut health

Trendy gut health fads like kombucha and detox kits aren’t always what they seem. (Photo: Indranil Sen)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Do you really need that pricey kombucha bottle? Should you spend on a detox kit you saw trending on Instagram? Or pop probiotics every morning like vitamins? It feels like everyone is chasing the perfect microbiome, but are these trendy fixes actually helping your gut or just burning a hole in your pocket?
 
For this week’s Fact-Check Friday, we put these popular beliefs under the scanner. As Dr Vikas Jindal, Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explains, gut health fads are booming among youngsters, but many of these “quick fixes” are more marketing than medicine.
 

Myth: Probiotics work for everyone and must be taken daily for good gut health.

Fact: Not really. Probiotics are often marketed as a daily must-have, but doctors say that’s a myth. “They are not suitable for everyone. Their effectiveness depends on the strain, the condition being treated, and the digestive system of the patient,” explains Dr Jindal.
 
For some, probiotics can improve digestion or immunity. But for healthy people, they aren’t a miracle pill. Unless prescribed for specific conditions like IBS or antibiotic-associated diarrhoea, you don’t need them daily. 

Myth: Kombucha is the ultimate drink that guarantees a healthy gut.

Fact: It’s popular, yes. Ultimate, no. Kombucha does have live microbes, antioxidants, and organic acids, but levels vary by brand or even by batch. “It’s tasty, but not a guaranteed treatment for gut health,” says Dr Jindal. Excess sugar and acidity in some kombucha preparations can even irritate sensitive stomachs.
 
So enjoy it as an occasional refreshment, not as your gut’s holy grail.

Myth: Expensive detox kits and colon cleanses are necessary to reset your system.

Fact: Big no. Your body already has powerful detox systems such as the liver, kidneys, and digestive tract. “Detox kits and colon cleanses don’t reset the gut, and can even disturb the natural balance of microbes, electrolytes, and fluids,” warns Dr Jindal.
 
Instead? Stick to hydration, fibre-rich foods, and regular meals. Cheaper, healthier, and science-backed.

Myth: All carbohydrates are bad for gut health and should be eliminated.

Fact: Not all carbs are the enemy. In fact, whole grains, beans, vegetables, and fruits are fuel for your good gut bacteria. Eliminating them starves your microbiome.
 
What you should cut back on are refined carbs and ultra-processed foods. Think white bread, packaged snacks, and sugary drinks. Smart carb choices keep your gut — and your energy levels at work — happy.

Myth: Eating fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut guarantees a healthy microbiome.

Fact: They’re helpful, but not magic. Fermented foods add beneficial microbes and bioactive molecules that may boost gut health. But as Dr Jindal notes, “They cannot guarantee an equilibrium microbiome. Gut health depends on overall diet and lifestyle.”
 
So yes, add that kimchi side dish, but don’t expect it to cancel out a week of instant noodles.

Myth: Bloating is always a sign of poor gut health.

Fact: Not always. Some bloating is completely normal, especially after high-fibre meals, beans, cruciferous veggies, or even hormonal changes.
 
But, if your bloating is frequent, painful, or comes with other symptoms (like diarrhoea or severe discomfort), it’s worth seeing a doctor. Don’t self-diagnose based on ChatGPT's advice.

Myth: Taking probiotics after antibiotics completely restores your gut microbiome.

Fact: Nope. Probiotics can reduce antibiotic side effects like diarrhoea, but they don’t instantly rebuild your microbiome. In fact, sometimes they can slow natural recovery.
 
The best recovery tool? A diverse, nutrient-rich diet — think colourful veggies, whole grains, and plant proteins. Your gut heals gradually, not overnight.

Myth: Poor gut health is the root cause of all diseases, from acne to anxiety to obesity.

Fact: It’s linked, but it’s not everything. There is a gut-brain and gut-immune connection, which means poor gut health can influence obesity, depression, or even skin issues.
 
But as Dr Keyur Sheth, Consultant Gastroenterologist, K J Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre clarifies, “These conditions are multifactorial and cannot be blamed solely on gut health.” So while nurturing your microbiome matters, it’s not the cure for every problem.

Myth: Everyone should get a microbiome test to personalise their diet.

Fact: Not yet. Microbiome testing sounds cool, but science isn’t there yet. “We don’t yet have a clear definition of what a ‘healthy microbiome’ is or how to translate test results into diet plans,” explains Dr Jindal.
 
So instead of splurging on stool test kits, focus on time-tested basics: variety in food, hydration, and lifestyle.

Myth: Gluten and dairy are harmful for everyone’s gut and must be avoided.

Fact: No. Unless you have celiac disease, gluten intolerance, lactose intolerance, or milk protein allergy, there’s no reason to cut these foods.
 
In fact, fermented dairy like yoghurt or kefir can actually support digestion. Unnecessarily avoiding them may deprive your body of key nutrients.

Don’t fall for gut health gimmicks

Both docotrs highlighted your gut does not need expensive fads, trendy drinks, or extreme restrictions. It thrives on simple, consistent habits, which includes a balanced, plant-rich diet, hydration, regular exercise, and sleep.
 
So the next time you are tempted to buy that overpriced “gut detox,” remember: your body already has everything it needs. Your job is to support it with everyday good choices. 

About Fact-Check Friday

 

Misinformation in health can be more harmful than the illness itself. That’s why every Friday, Business Standard brings you Fact-Check Friday, a weekly series where we unpack myths, wellness trends, and separate evidence-based medical insights from popular misconceptions.

 

From ageing and mental health to fitness, diets, and everyday remedies, our fact-checks are guided by doctors, researchers, and public health experts, so you can make informed choices for your well-being.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

