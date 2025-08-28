Ghee coffee trend: Soha Ali Khan's honest take after health podcast

Once a niche wellness fad, ghee coffee is again trending on social media, thanks to celebrities and nutritionists declaring ghee a superfood. After hearing the benefits of ghee from actor Malaika Arora and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on her podcast All About Her, Soha Ali Khan recently gave it a shot.

Sharing her first sip and sparking renewed curiosity around the creamy concoction, Soha said, “I know, I know… I’m late to the bulletproof coffee party. Honestly, it’s a miracle I showed up at all! Not every trend is meant for you, so before you put ghee in your coffee, look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body.”

What is ghee coffee? Ghee coffee is a desi version of the globally popular bulletproof coffee. It involves stirring a spoonful of ghee into regular black coffee. Ghee, or clarified butter, is made by slow-simmering butter to remove water and milk solids, leaving behind a nutty-flavoured fat. Supporters claim it provides steady energy, enhances focus, and even supports weight management. While the trend has been around in fitness circles for years, Soha’s post has brought it back into public view. Why did Soha try it now? In her Instagram video, Soha admitted she had reservations about ghee’s role in health. But after her discussion with Malaika and Rujuta—both of whom endorsed ghee as a superfood—she decided to try ghee coffee herself.