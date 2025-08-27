Home / Health / Surgeons put pig lung in human body: What it means for organ transplant

Surgeons put pig lung in human body: What it means for organ transplant

Surgeons in China have transplanted a genetically modified pig lung into a human for the first time, offering hope but raising complex scientific and ethical challenges

organ transplant
Doctors in China break new ground with first pig lung transplant into human. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
It might sound like sci-fi, but doctors in China have taken a bold step forward in xenotransplantation - transplanting organs between species. In a remarkable first, surgeons in Guangzhou Medical University transplanted a lung from a genetically modified pig into a brain-dead 39-year-old human recipient.
 
The operation took place in May 2024, with the lung remaining viable and functioning for nine days (216 hours) before researchers halted the experiment.
 
The study, titled 'Pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation into a brain-dead recipient' and published in Nature Medicine journal on August 25, states that the pig lung did not trigger hyper-acute rejection or infection during that period. However, some oedema (fluid build-up) appeared 24 hours post-transplant, followed by signs of antibody-mediated rejection around days three and six, though these signs partially receded by day nine.
 

Why it matters

 
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only up to 10 per cent of the global need for organ transplants is being met. Xenotransplantation has been gathering pace to bridge this gap, with pig hearts and kidneys having previously been tested in humans. Yet lung transplantations are tougher as they constantly interact with the environment with every breath and are highly immune-sensitive.
 
"The immune system in the lung is very sensitive and very active, which means when you’re dealing with organ transplantation, where you know you don’t want the immune system to be very active, it poses extra challenges,” said Andrew Fisher, professor of respiratory transplant medicine at Newcastle University.
 
He shared that while the findings advance scientific understanding, they represent only an incremental move forward. “There is still much more work to be done, and we are not yet at the dawn of an era where pig lungs can be routinely used for human transplants,” he told the Guardian.
 

The scientific hurdles

 
  • Immune response remains a major obstacle as despite using powerful immunosuppressants, organ rejection began developing within days.
  • Oedema (primary graft dysfunction) emerged early on, likely due to ischemia–reperfusion injury
  • Enhanced genetic modifications are needed. The donor pig had six genetic edits to lower rejection risk, but the experiment highlighted that more tweaks may be essential.
 
Experts also said the observation period in the Guangzhou study wasn’t long enough to determine whether the body might reject the organ later.
 
The researchers stressed that the technique is still in its early stages and will require significant refinement.
 
“Continued efforts are needed to optimise immunosuppressive regimens, refine genetic modifications, enhance lung preservation strategies and assess long-term graft function beyond the acute phase,” they wrote in the study.
 

Ethical considerations

 
Using the organs of genetically modified animals raises complex ethical questions. Insoo Hyun, an affiliate at the Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics, pointed out that xenotransplantation raises difficult ethical questions. These include breeding animals solely for their organs and experimenting on brain-dead patients who cannot give consent.
 
“It’s a call that the institution makes, and the ethical reviewers have to make,” he told National Geographic.
 
He added that even if the procedure proves safe, it could create a “two-tiered system” where some patients receive animal organs while others get human ones.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

This antibody doesn't kill bacteria, it just neutralises their toxins

Israeli lab grows human kidney that lasts 34 weeks in medical first

Health infra in India more robust than in several other countries: Nadda

Govt issues national guidelines for animal blood banks to save livestock

IIT Madras develops low-cost chip device for antibiotic resistance test

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsLung transplantChinaOrgan Transplant

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story