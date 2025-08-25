At 51, Malaika Arora swears by ghee, home food and daily discipline

“Ghee is my superfood. This is something I have prioritised my entire life,” said actor and dancer Malaika Arora, revealing the cornerstone of her health and fitness regimen. On the premiere episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, All About Her, Malaika shared how she maintains her toned physique, youthful glow, and overall wellness at 51.
Prioritising home-cooked, local foods
Malaika attributed her health to simple, wholesome meals. “I’ve done this my entire life, eating very basic, home-cooked meals. Ghee is my superfood, literally,” she said.
Consistency and discipline
The actor emphasised the importance of routine and self-discipline. “Sleep, water, discipline, consistency—I know these are all words, but when you actually put them into practice, it makes a huge difference in your life. I truly live by these principles,” Malaika shared.
Age is just a number
Reflecting on turning 51, she said, “I feel it’s just a number. Age does not define me, and I think it’s very important to live this way.” Her focus is on maintaining health through sustainable practices rather than chasing quick fixes.
Malaika Arora stressed that fitness at any age is achievable through mindful eating, consistency, and a disciplined lifestyle. Her simple mantra—prioritising local, home-cooked foods, practising daily wellness habits, and valuing self-care—keeps her toned, energised, and fit even at 51.
