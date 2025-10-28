Google working on 'AI health coach' for better sleep, stress, and fitness

What is Google’s health coach?
How does it work?
- Conversational agent: Handles multi-turn dialogue, understands intent, gathers context and manages responses.
- Data-science agent: Fetches, analyses and summarises data like sleep and workouts.
- Domain expert: Fitness expert that analyses user data to create and adapt personalised fitness plans as your progress and routine change.
What users can expect
- A ‘Today’ feed that shares timely updates and insights when you wake up, finish a workout or wind down for bed.
- Custom fitness plans that adapt to your data, schedule and available equipment.
- Sleep support that helps you understand why you feel tired and how to improve your rest.
- A health summary hub showing key metrics like heart-rate variability, resting heart rate and weight trends.
- A conversational ‘Ask Coach’ feature for quick, everyday questions about fitness, sleep or wellness.
- Adaptive guidance that adjusts your plans as your activity, sleep and goals evolve over time.
A step forward in digital health
