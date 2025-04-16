'Eradicated' measles returns to the US. How safe are we in India right now?

Have you checked your Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination status? After years of being largely under control, measles has made a comeback in the United States, sparking concerns globally — including in India.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It was considered eliminated in the US since 2000.

With global travel and porous borders, infectious diseases no longer stay confined to one country. Should this resurgence prompt concern in India?

Why measles is back in the US

The resurgence began in late January in Texas and has since spread to five more states — New Mexico, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio and Oklahoma — with significant clusters in rural areas with low immunisation coverage. The US has so far reported over 700 confirmed cases, with Texas alone accounting for 541, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2024, the US had recorded 285 measles cases, CDC data shows. Most outbreaks have been traced to unvaccinated individuals and communities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that a global drop in routine childhood vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic has created fertile ground for the re-emergence of diseases like measles.

Is India too at risk of an outbreak?

India has made significant progress in controlling measles, thanks to large-scale government immunisation campaigns. However, gaps remain, particularly in rural areas and among marginalised populations. Between September 2024 and March 2025, India reported 7,201 measles cases — the second-highest in the world after Yemen’s 10,794 cases, according to WHO’s April 2025 measles and rubella update.

Public health experts say India is not currently facing a US-style outbreak, but the risk of imported cases through international travellers is real. They recommend staying informed and vaccinated.

In a telephonic conversation with Business Standard, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman, Research Cell, Kerala State Indian Medical Association and former president of IMA Cochin, said India remains vulnerable, especially if travellers bring the virus and unvaccinated individuals come into contact with them.

He added, “India is a big country with a large population. Over 7,000 cases were recorded between September 2024 and March 2025. However, there is no risk of an outbreak due to widespread immunisation campaigns. An outbreak means more disease than expected. During the Covid-19 pandemic, regular immunisation programmes lagged, but the government addressed this with special campaigns.”

“Vaccination remains the strongest defence, as it blocks one of the fastest-spreading diseases,” he stressed.

“A traveller from the US could unknowingly bring the virus into India. If you or someone in your family shows symptoms of measles, especially after international travel, seek medical attention immediately,” he said.

How to protect yourself and your family

Health experts urge parents to ensure their children receive two doses of the MR vaccine, which protects against measles.

Adults who missed vaccination in childhood or are unsure of their status are also advised to consult doctors, especially before travelling abroad.

What symptoms to watch for?

Measles spreads through coughing, sneezing or close contact. Common symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash that spreads across the body. Severe cases can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling and even death, especially in children under five.

How is measles treated?

There is no specific cure. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms, preventing complications and keeping the patient comfortable.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

The Government of India continues its efforts under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), launched in 1985, which provides free vaccines — including the MR vaccine — to all children up to two years of age and pregnant women. In 2014, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) launched Mission Indradhanush to boost coverage to 90 per cent, targeting high-risk children. In August 2023, it launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 to vaccinate all unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under five under the theme “A big leap towards measles and rubella elimination.”

According to MoHFW, the goal is to achieve 95 per cent coverage with two doses of the MR vaccine to eliminate measles and rubella.

According to Dr Jayadevan, vaccination is vital to create roadblocks to virus transmission. He explained that in communities with 95 per cent vaccine coverage, highly contagious diseases like measles struggle to spread — a phenomenon known as herd immunity.

He cautioned that in areas with lower coverage, disease persists, fuelling misinformation about vaccines. “There are several parents seeking religious or personal belief exemptions. But it’s important to understand that these vaccines are safe. Nothing bad will happen if your child or you are vaccinated. But skipping vaccination puts you at 100 per cent risk.”

Measles vaccines in India

Under UIP, the MR vaccine — also known as MR-Vac — is administered in two doses, typically at 9–12 months and 16–24 months. While MR vaccines are available through the public health system, the MMR vaccine (which includes protection against mumps) is also available privately.

Currently, several brands are available in India, including Tresivac (MMR) and MR-Vac (MR) by Serum Institute of India (SII); ZyVac (MMR) from Zydus Life; Priorix (MMR) from GlaxoSmithKline; and Mabella (MR) from Indian Immunologicals (IIL).

MR vaccines under government campaigns like UIP and Indradhanush are free. Private-sector MR/MMR vaccines range from ₹125 to ₹750 depending on brand and protection offered. Experts advise consulting a doctor before choosing a vaccine. Vaccines should not be self-administered and must be taken under expert advice.

Is the MR vaccine used in government campaigns safe?

According to the WHO, the MR vaccine used in school and government health campaigns is safe and effective. It is used in over 150 countries. Like other injectable vaccines, it may cause mild, temporary reactions like pain at the injection site, low-grade fever, rash or muscle ache. All immunisation sessions — including in schools — are linked to health centres with trained medical staff for managing any side effects.

Children should not be vaccinated for measles in case of high fever, serious illness, hospitalisation, or a known history of allergic reaction to a previous MR vaccine dose.