Parkinson's to affect 25 million by 2050; early signs, treatments explained

A disease with no cure, Parkinson’s is a neurological disorder that primarily affects movement and develops gradually. Its early symptoms can be so subtle that they are often dismissed or mistaken for normal signs of ageing.

Recent global studies reveal a steep rise in the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease. By 2050, an estimated 25.2 million people worldwide could be living with the condition —a 112 per cent increase from 2021. Separate data from GlobalData predicts that diagnosed cases across seven major countries—the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Japan—will rise from 2.16 million in 2023 to 3.15 million by 2033. In India, research shows a prevalence rate of 42.3 per 100,000 people, underlining a significant national health concern.

World Parkinson’s Day 2025

ALSO READ | How exercise can slow progression of Parkinson's disease? Observed annually on April 11, World Parkinson’s Day seeks to raise awareness and encourage medical research into more effective treatments—and ultimately, a cure. It also urges governments, NGOs, and policymakers to increase investment in Parkinson’s-related research and public education. By spreading awareness, the day aims to help reduce the stigma around the disease.

Early signs often overlooked

“Parkinson’s isn’t just tremors and stiffness,” says Dr Virajrao Kore, Consultant Geriatrician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. “It often starts with small, seemingly unrelated symptoms.”

Some early indicators include:

Micrographia: Noticeably smaller or cramped handwriting

Noticeably smaller or cramped handwriting Anosmia: Loss or fading of the sense of smell—sometimes years before other symptoms

Loss or fading of the sense of smell—sometimes years before other symptoms REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder: Acting out dreams, including shouting or kicking

Acting out dreams, including shouting or kicking Stiffness or rigidity: Unexplained tightness in the limbs or trunk

Unexplained tightness in the limbs or trunk Reduced arm swing: One arm swings less or appears stiff while walking

One arm swings less or appears stiff while walking Stooped posture: A forward lean or slouch that appears new

A forward lean or slouch that appears new Hypomimia: Decreased facial expressiveness

Decreased facial expressiveness Hypophonia: Softer or more monotone speech

Softer or more monotone speech Persistent constipation: That does not improve with dietary changes

Treatment options and supplements

Though there is no cure yet, several treatment options aim to manage symptoms. Produodopa, recently approved in the US and Europe, offers continuous dopamine infusion therapy that helps reduce severe motor fluctuations. However, it is not currently available in India.

Common medications such as Levodopa, pramipexole, and ropinirole are frequently used to alleviate symptoms. Complementary approaches—such as physical therapy, regular exercise, and a nutrient-rich diet—can also significantly improve quality of life.

Nutritional supplements may provide additional support:

Vitamin D: Often deficient in Parkinson’s patients; supports bone and brain health

Often deficient in Parkinson’s patients; supports bone and brain health Omega-3 fatty acids: Help reduce inflammation and support neuron health

Help reduce inflammation and support neuron health Vitamin C: A potent antioxidant that enhances brain function

A potent antioxidant that enhances brain function Vitamins B6 and B12: Crucial for neurological health and symptom management

While these supplements may hold promise in managing symptoms, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider before incorporating any new supplement into your routine.