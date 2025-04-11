Parkinson's to affect 25 million by 2050; early signs, treatments explained

A disease with no cure, Parkinson’s is a neurological disorder that primarily affects movement and develops gradually. Its early symptoms can be so subtle that they are often dismissed or mistaken for normal signs of ageing.
Recent global studies reveal a steep rise in the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease. By 2050, an estimated 25.2 million people worldwide could be living with the condition—a 112 per cent increase from 2021. Separate data from GlobalData predicts that diagnosed cases across seven major countries—the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Japan—will rise from 2.16 million in 2023 to 3.15 million by 2033. In India, research shows a prevalence rate of 42.3 per 100,000 people, underlining a significant national health concern.
World Parkinson’s Day 2025
Observed annually on April 11, World Parkinson's Day seeks to raise awareness and encourage medical research into more effective treatments—and ultimately, a cure. It also urges governments, NGOs, and policymakers to increase investment in Parkinson's-related research and public education. By spreading awareness, the day aims to help reduce the stigma around the disease.
Early signs often overlooked
“Parkinson’s isn’t just tremors and stiffness,” says Dr Virajrao Kore, Consultant Geriatrician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. “It often starts with small, seemingly unrelated symptoms.”
Some early indicators include:
Micrographia: Noticeably smaller or cramped handwriting
Anosmia: Loss or fading of the sense of smell—sometimes years before other symptoms
REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder: Acting out dreams, including shouting or kicking
Stiffness or rigidity: Unexplained tightness in the limbs or trunk
Reduced arm swing: One arm swings less or appears stiff while walking
Stooped posture: A forward lean or slouch that appears new
Hypomimia: Decreased facial expressiveness
Hypophonia: Softer or more monotone speech
Persistent constipation: That does not improve with dietary changes
Treatment options and supplements
Though there is no cure yet, several treatment options aim to manage symptoms. Produodopa, recently approved in the US and Europe, offers continuous dopamine infusion therapy that helps reduce severe motor fluctuations. However, it is not currently available in India.
Common medications such as Levodopa, pramipexole, and ropinirole are frequently used to alleviate symptoms. Complementary approaches—such as physical therapy, regular exercise, and a nutrient-rich diet—can also significantly improve quality of life.