What if the secret to dodging diabetes lies not in your genes but in your exercise routine? Experts have found that by lifting weights, crushing reps, you might crush your diabetes risk too. A new study says it is not just the lean arms or chiselled abs that you walk away with, it is a potential 44 per cent drop in your Type-2 diabetes risk.

The research, conducted by scientists at the University of Hong Kong, analysed health data from more than 140,000 participants in the UK Biobank, revealed that muscle strength can potentially modify the effects of genetic vulnerability to Type-2 diabetes, a condition in which the body struggles to regulate blood glucose levels.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal BioMed Central (BMC) Medicine, suggest that people with high genetic risk for diabetes could reduce their likelihood of developing the disease by improving muscle strength. Grip strength was used as a proxy to assess muscle strength among participants.

Type-2 diabetes during that period. After adjusting for genetic risk, researchers found that individuals with high muscle strength had a 44 per cent lower risk of developing the condition compared with those with low muscle strength. The study tracked participants for over seven years, identifying 4,743 new cases ofduring that period. After adjusting for genetic risk, researchers found that individuals with high muscle strength had a 44 per cent lower risk of developing the condition compared with those with low muscle strength.

A PTI report quoted report author Youngwon Kim, a physical activity epidemiologist and professor at the University of Hong Kong’s faculty of medicine, saying, “Our study supports the current public health guidelines which suggest that adults should engage in muscle-strengthening activities for at least two days per week from a disease prevention perspective.”

Muscle strength is a key component of overall fitness and is widely recognised as a reliable indicator of both current and future health. In this study, researchers assessed individuals using their ‘grip strength’ as a measure.

Although earlier studies have linked greater muscle strength to a reduced risk of cardiometabolic conditions such as diabetes, its potential to mitigate risk in individuals with a high genetic predisposition to such disorders has remained uncertain, the researchers noted, according to PTI.

“Individuals in middle-to-late life are at increased risk of Type-2 diabetes. However, our study has demonstrated the potential roles of high muscle strength in preventing the future risk of developing Type-2 diabetes not only in all individuals, but also in individuals with high genetic predisposition to Type-2 diabetes,” Kim said.

In essence, while you cannot change your genes, you can change your muscle tone—and it might just be the most impactful health decision you make.