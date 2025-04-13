38% rise in notified TB cases in children aged 14 or below in 5 years

There has been a 38 per cent rise in notified paediatric tuberculosis (TB) cases over the past five years, from 102,090 in 2020 to 141,182 in 2024, according to government data.

ALSO READ: India takes lead in global fight against tuberculosis, says ICMR Paediatric TB refers to cases notified in children aged up to 14 years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). An analysis of the India TB Report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as well as responses to parliamentary queries, shows a sharp rise in such cases.

While notifications have increased, concerns persist over the possible under-reporting of overall TB cases.

Kuldeep Kumar Grover, head of critical care and pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said estimates by the WHO and India’s National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) indicate that children below 15 years of age account for about 10 to 12 per cent of India’s total TB burden.

“This equates to around 300,000 to 350,000 cases per year,” he added.

According to the India TB Report 2024, only 5 to 7 per cent of all patients notified under the NTEP annually are children, compared to the expected 12 per cent incidence.

Grover said the difference could be due to diagnostic challenges, including difficulty in collecting sputum samples and the non-specific presentation of TB symptoms in children. These challenges suggest continued under-reporting despite better surveillance and diagnostics.

“Paediatric TB is frequently extrapulmonary, affecting lymph nodes and other organs rather than the lungs, leading to delayed detection due to non-specific symptoms,” a public health expert said.

The increased incidence may also stem from transmission from adult family members, high rates of malnutrition, and underlying health disorders such as diabetes.

Doctors suggest that while better diagnostics could partly explain the rise in paediatric TB numbers, the Covid-19 pandemic may have indirectly contributed to the increase.

“Steroid treatment was given to some people during the pandemic, which can weaken the immune system and potentially reactivate latent TB infections, including among previously infected children,” Grover said.

The increase in cases comes even as the Centre aims to promote early diagnosis and prompt treatment using quality-assured drugs and regimens under its National Strategic Plan for TB elimination.

Another major concern is the incidence and diagnosis of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) in children.

“These occur when TB bacteria develop resistance to first-line drugs such as rifampicin and isoniazid (in MDR-TB), and fluoroquinolones and at least one injectable second-line drug (in XDR-TB),” Grover said.

He added that diagnosing and treating these forms in children is more complex, requiring treatment periods of 18 to 24 months or longer, with more toxic and costly second-line drugs.

Govt ramping up TB screening, but concerns remain

The Centre is working to increase TB screening across all age groups to ensure early detection. India has set 2025 as the target year for eliminating TB, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) deadline of 2030.

“To address paediatric TB, the government has expanded BCG vaccination at birth under the Universal Immunisation Programme,” Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said in a response to a parliamentary query.

Other steps include providing upfront rapid molecular diagnostics in all presumptive paediatric TB cases and child-friendly drug formulations, including for drug-resistant TB.

Although India has separate guidelines for paediatric TB, experts suggest implementation gaps remain and stress the need for better training of healthcare professionals.

The public health expert quoted earlier said many private practitioners who suspect drug-resistant TB in children lack access to diagnostic facilities, causing delays in treatment.

Notified paediatric TB cases in India Year Notified Paediatric TB cases 2020 102090 2021 118232 2022 135921 2023 143174 2024 141182 “As children cannot easily produce sputum for TB diagnosis, doctors rely on gastric aspiration, but many healthcare workers are either unaware of this method or reluctant to perform it,” the expert said.

