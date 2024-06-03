Health ministry asks states to conduct regular fire-safety mock-drills

The Union Health Ministry has urged states to conduct regular mock-drills on fire safety to ensure stricter compliance with regulatory protocols. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has also shared a checklist on the prevention and maintenance of fire safety with states and has asked all health facilities to revert on the same.

After the recent fire incident that claimed the lives of infants in an East Delhi hospital, the Health Ministry has reiterated the need for strict adherence to fire safety norms in hospitals across India.

The Ministry held a meeting with representatives from states, union territories, and healthcare organisations on May 29, 2024. The meeting emphasised the importance of rigorous fire safety assessments and protocols in all healthcare facilities. In the meeting, 15 representatives from state health departments and around 390 healthcare organisations participated.

Besides asking for mock-drills at facilities, the Centre has asked states to fill up a checklist on the prevention and maintenance of fire safety and revert. The need for strict compliance and rigorous periodic assessment of all health facilities concerning fire safety norms was emphasised in the meeting. States and institutes were advised to ensure better coordination with Public Works Departments (PWDs) and local fire departments so that fire safety no-objection certificates may be obtained in a timely manner.