Heart disease rising in women due to lifestyle changes, heightened stress

Medical professionals are raising concerns about the increasing risk of heart diseases among young women. This alarming trend is attributed to factors such as lifestyle changes and heightened stress levels. While there are common risk factors for heart disease across genders, women face additional and unique risks.

Digital healthcare platform Practo saw a 215 per cent increase in total consultations related to cardiovascular health, among which women in the age group of 25-34 contributed to the largest number of consultations at 57 per cent.

Sarita Rao, a senior interventional cardiologist and director of Cathlab at Apollo Hospital in Indore, stated, "Some risk factors appear to be common for all biological genders: hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity. However, some additional factors that are either unique to women or are more common include miscarriages (not abortion), preterm birth, and a history of depression. Hormone replacement therapy and oral contraceptives—although safe for most young women—may also increase the risk in some people and should not be taken without discussing with a doctor."

Additionally, healthcare professionals in hospitals may sometimes underestimate the possibility of a heart attack in young women. "It's important to note that when a young woman does have a heart attack, it is typically linked to risk factors that have been present since an early age," pointed out Ameya Udyavar, consultant - cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim.

In comparison to young men, young women in the ACS QUIK trial conducted in Kerala, in which a total of 21,374 adults participated, exhibited that young women were more likely to have diabetes (51.3 per cent vs. 33.4 per cent) and hypertension (47.7 per cent vs. 31.7 per cent) when experiencing acute myocardial infarction (AMI), highlighting a higher prevalence of these risk factors among female participants. Furthermore, the study found that young women experienced a significantly higher rate of in-hospital major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) with an adjusted relative risk, indicating poorer short-term outcomes.

Among these participants, 22 per cent of the total were categorised as young (younger than 50 years) in age. Within this group of young participants, there were 614 females, constituting approximately 12.9 per cent of the young population.

In light of these alarming trends, experts are emphasising the need for gender-specific approaches to promoting heart health in India.

Traditionally, oestrogen, found in women of menstrual age, was believed to provide protection against early heart attacks. However, Rao noted that recent lifestyle changes have disrupted this trend, with more young women experiencing cardiac diseases than in the past. She cited an American study, the "Variation in Recovery: Role of Gender on Outcomes of Young AMI Patients (VIRGO)," which indicates that younger women who have had heart attacks may experience more adverse outcomes than men of a similar age.

Rajeev Rathi, director and head of the Transradial Interventional Programme in Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, attributed the rising cases among women to lifestyle changes, citing excessive smoking, high stress levels, physical inactivity, and the early development of diabetes as contributing factors.

Udyavar stated, "While young women generally benefit from the protective effects of hormones, it is common to observe that if a young lady experiences heart problems, it can often be overlooked or misdiagnosed as conditions like acidity, gastric symptoms, or muscle pain. Consequently, when chest pain occurs, there is a higher likelihood that the woman might not recognise it as a potential heart attack."