Trump questioned Hep B birth dose. Indian doctors say it's essential

As Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the Research Cell at the Kerala State IMA, puts it: “Hepatitis B is one of the most common causes of liver disease and cancer worldwide. The vaccine has clearly reduced the impact, and giving it at birth prevents the infection from becoming chronic.”

Why is the vaccine given so soon after birth?

According to Dr Jayadevan, if a mother carries the Hepatitis B virus, the baby can be exposed to her blood and body fluids during childbirth. Research shows that as many as 90 per cent of babies infected at birth will go on to develop chronic Hepatitis B.

Dr S Sachidananda Kamath, paediatrician and former president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, explains, “The first Hepatitis B vaccine dose is given at birth, ideally within 24 hours, to prevent transmission. This birth dose is considered non-negotiable by paediatricians.”

In contrast, adults who get infected later in life have only a 5–10 per cent chance of chronic infection. That’s why doctors don’t wait to shield the baby right away. “We give the first exposure to Hep B to baby in the form of antibodies.”