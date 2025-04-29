Paresh Rawal may have drunk urine, but here's why doctors don't want you to

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal recently left many fans stunned when he revealed that he drank his own urine, "sipping it like beer," in an attempt to heal his knee injury. The actor also mentioned that he took this advice from late stunt director and actor Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgan, who visited him while he was admitted to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

"He (Veeru Devgan) told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. All fighters do this. You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning," Rawal said during the interview with Lallantop.

Rawal mentioned that he strictly followed this advice and even joked, "I will sip it like a beer because if I have to follow through, I will do so properly." According to Rawal, who did it for 15 days straight, his X-ray reports showed healing, surprising his doctor.

ALSO READ: Brain rot and screen overload: How your phone may be wrecking your focus While the revelation might have raised some eyebrows (and a few stomachs), it has also prompted serious concern among health experts. Business Standard spoke to doctors to find out if there is any truth to this bizarre-sounding remedy, and their verdict is loud and clear.

Why doctors warn against drinking urine for healing injuries

The practice, often referred to as "urine therapy," has existed in alternative medicine circles for years. Some claim it has healing powers. But does science agree?

Dr Vikram Kalra, consultant nephrologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explains, "There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine can cure any ailment. Urine contains waste products, urea, salts, and toxins, that the body has deliberately filtered out. Reintroducing them can do more harm than good."

Dr Kalra warns that drinking urine can cause infections, worsen kidney function, and create dangerous imbalances in the body. Major institutions like the Mayo Clinic and the American Cancer Society also do not endorse urine therapy.

"Modern medicine is clear: there are far safer, evidence-based treatments available. Always seek advice from qualified healthcare professionals," he stresses.

Could Paresh Rawal’s knee pain have healed without urine therapy?

Dr Aditya Khemka, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Khar, offers another important perspective.

"Traditionally, some cultures have considered gau mutra (cow urine) or drinking one’s own urine as healing substances. Medically, I completely disagree with this practice," Dr Khemka states.

ALSO READ: Liver myths busted: What about detox water, turmeric, alcohol, fruit juice? "His knee pain could have naturally improved over time. Pains tend to fluctuate. The improvement might have been coincidental and not because of drinking urine," Dr Khemka added.

Experts call urine drinking practice dangerous and misleading

Dr Ambrish Mithal, chairman of endocrinology and diabetes at Max Healthcare, did not mince words when reacting to the news.

"Appalled to see the video of an accomplished actor talking about drinking his own urine for healing. Makes me want to throw up," Dr Mithal said.

"Even worse, he says he was advised to do so by another well-known film personality. Apart from being disgusting, it's misleading for millions of ignorant Indians, some of whom will surely experiment. PLEASE DON’T DRINK URINE — your own or anyone else’s."

He added that such practices highlight a deeper problem: the lack of critical and scientific thinking in our education system, which often leaves room for superstition and "magical remedies."

Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, cardiologist at Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, also emphasised, "One should not consume their own or another person’s urine."

Bottom line: Drinking urine poses serious health risks, not benefits

While celebrities often influence public behaviour, health experts urge everyone to exercise caution. Drinking urine is not a scientifically proven remedy and can actually harm your health.