ICMR's new care model to transform endometriosis, gynaec care in India

Backed by a five-year study, ICMR's new EndoCare India model brings multidisciplinary teams to treat endometriosis and gynaecological disorders impacting 42 million women across the country.

woman with stomach pain
ICMR to roll out a multidisciplinary healthcare model for gynaec disorders like endometriosis and PCOS. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
In a major step to improve women’s healthcare, the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH) is set to roll out a new multidisciplinary care model for gynaecological disorders. Dubbed Endometriosis Multidisciplinary Care Model (EndoCare India), the initiative aims to deliver coordinated, patient-centred care for conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, PCOS, and chronic pelvic pain, The New Indian Express reported.
 
The model will integrate care from gynaecologists, anaesthesiologists, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, mental health professionals, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and social workers.
 

Diagnosis delays prompt a new approach

 
According to a 2022 study published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology, endometriosis affects around 42 million Indian women. Yet, the condition is often diagnosed 7–10 years after initial symptoms such as pelvic pain, fatigue, and infertility appear—many of which are misdiagnosed or dismissed.
 
The new model is a response to these widespread delays and aims to provide early intervention and comprehensive care.
 

Built on India’s first national endometriosis study

 
The model is grounded in findings from India’s first national study on endometriosis - The Endometriosis Clinical and Genetic Research in India (ECGRI). This five-year study examined the clinical, epidemiological, environmental, lifestyle, and genetic factors associated with different subtypes of endometriosis in Indian women.
 
Conducted across 18 sites in nine states—including Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka—the study included two groups: one diagnosed with endometriosis and another without.
 
The study revealed:
 
  • 37 per cent of participants experienced symptoms during adolescence; 77 per cent before age 30
  • Most commonly reported symptoms: pelvic pain (73 per cent) and infertility (46 per cent)
  • Over 50 per cent had other gynaecological disorders; 18.6 per cent had autoimmune conditions
  • 13.5 per cent had musculoskeletal issues
  • 11.6 per cent experienced psychiatric conditions such as anxiety or depression
  • Underweight women were at higher risk of developing the condition
 
Researchers also found strong links between endometriosis and menstrual irregularities, such as heavy bleeding, shorter cycle lengths, and prior hormonal treatments.
 

Multidisciplinary teams for holistic care

 
Under EndoCare India, patients will be assessed and treated by an integrated team rather than individual specialists. Depending on the diagnosis, the care team may include:
 
  • Gynaecologists for primary diagnosis and reproductive care
  • Psychologists/psychiatrists for mental health support
  • Physiotherapists to manage chronic pain
  • Surgeons for operative treatments
  • Nutritionists and social workers for holistic patient support
This collaborative approach aims to reduce misdiagnosis, enable timely interventions, and offer more empathetic, long-term treatment plans.
 

Training, awareness, and access at the core

 
The model also places strong emphasis on public awareness, training medical professionals, and expanding access to specialised gynaecological care—especially for conditions that have long been neglected in public discourse.
 
Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, Deputy Director at ICMR-NIRRCH, who led the national study, told The New Indian Express that the model was designed to meet the medical, psychological, and social needs of women across life stages.
 
“This integrated model focuses on delivering coordinated, holistic care within the public healthcare system,” he said.
 

A potential blueprint for global menstrual health reforms

 
The move aligns with international efforts to improve menstrual and reproductive health and may serve as a policy blueprint for other developing nations seeking to strengthen women’s healthcare systems.
 

Topics :Health with BSICMRHealthKartWomen health in India

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

