From weakness to shame: 15 mental health myths that harm more than help

In today’s high-pressure world, where long work hours, constant deadlines and hustle have become the norm, mental health remains one of the most misunderstood topics. Many of us continue to carry harmful misconceptions that prevent honest conversations, delay treatment and deepen the stigma. According to mental health professionals, these myths don’t just hurt individuals—they hold all of us back from creating healthier, more supportive spaces. In today’s Fact-check Friday, we break down some of the most common mental health myths you’ve probably heard and may even believe.

Is mental illness a sign of weakness?

Truth: Mental illness is a medical condition, not a personal flaw.

“Struggling with mental health has nothing to do with strength or resilience . Mental illness is a medical problem, not a character issue,” said Dr Astik Joshi, Child & Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist at Veda Clinic, New Delhi. Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist and CEO of Tulasi Healthcare, added, “Mental illnesses can affect anyone. Seeking help is a sign of courage, not weakness.” Can people ‘snap out of’ mental illness? Truth: Mental health conditions cannot be willed away. “You cannot just ‘snap out of’ depression , anxiety or other mental health issues. Professional treatment is usually needed,” explained Dr Gupta.

Dr Joshi agreed, "Recovery depends on the severity of the illness and often requires both medical and psychological interventions." Are people with mental illness dangerous? Truth: Most people with mental health conditions are not violent. "The majority of people with mental disorders are not dangerous to others. In fact, they are often more vulnerable to being harmed themselves," said Dr Joshi. Dr Gupta said, "This stereotype is damaging and simply not supported by evidence." Can only adults have mental health issues?

Truth: Children and adolescents can also face mental health problems. “Mental health issues can affect people of all ages. Children and teens can experience anxiety, depression, ADHD and more,” said Dr Gupta. Dr Joshi added, “The presentation may vary with age, but young people also need timely recognition and support.” Does talking about mental health make it worse? Truth: Conversations about mental health help, not harm. “Talking about mental health actually helps people feel better and can lead them to the right support,” said Dr Joshi. “Silence worsens outcomes. Open conversations reduce stigma and promote early intervention,” Dr Gupta emphasised.

Are mental health issues rare and shameful? Truth: Mental health challenges are common and nothing to be ashamed of. "Mental health issues are much more common than most people realise," said Dr Gupta. Dr Joshi cautioned, "Shame and stigma often prevent people from asking for help, which can worsen their condition." Are mental illnesses always permanent? Truth: Most mental illnesses are temporary and treatable. "Mental illnesses are generally treatable and often temporary under proper supervision," said Dr Joshi. "Many individuals can recover fully or manage their symptoms with the right combination of therapy, medication and support," added Dr Gupta.

Is medication the only way to treat mental illness? Truth: The best treatment includes therapy, lifestyle changes and support. “Medication is not the only solution. Psychosocial interventions, including therapy and healthy lifestyle adjustments, often have the highest potential for recovery,” said Dr Joshi. Dr Gupta agreed, “Therapy, mindfulness, social support and medication can all work together for holistic healing.” If someone looks okay, are they mentally fine? Truth: Mental health struggles are not always visible. “You cannot assume someone is mentally healthy just because they appear fine. Many people hide their symptoms to avoid emotional distress or social judgement,” said Dr Joshi.

Dr Gupta added, "Mental illness often has no outward signs. Check in—don't just assume." Can people with mental illness lead normal lives? Truth: With proper treatment, people can thrive in life, work and relationships. "Most people with mental illnesses are able to live fulfilling, productive lives with the right support and intervention," said Dr Joshi. Dr Gupta echoed this, "Mental health conditions do not define a person's success or ability to sustain relationships." Is therapy only for the 'crazy'? Truth: Therapy is for anyone going through life's challenges.

“Therapy isn’t just for severe mental illness. People going through transitions, stress or personal struggles can greatly benefit from medical and psychological help,” said Dr Joshi. “Therapy helps with everyday life, not just crises,” said Dr Gupta. Are mental illnesses caused by bad parenting? Truth: Mental health conditions have complex, multi-factorial causes. “Mental illnesses are influenced by biological, psychological and social factors—not simply parenting or personality,” said Dr Joshi. Dr Gupta reinforced, “Blaming parents or individuals for mental illness is an oversimplification and not scientifically accurate.” Do people talk about mental health for attention?

Truth: Opening up about mental health takes real courage. "Talking about mental health increases awareness, builds support and helps reduce stigma. It's not about seeking attention," said Dr Joshi. According to Dr Gupta, these conversations are often cries for help, not ways to attract attention. Is suicide a selfish act? Truth: Suicide is often the result of unbearable emotional pain. "Suicide typically happens when a person can no longer cope with intense mental or physical distress," said Dr Joshi.

Dr Gupta added, “It’s not a selfish act, it’s a tragic outcome of untreated suffering. We need more compassion, not judgement.” Are mental health problems a choice? Truth: Mental illnesses are not chosen, and recovery needs proper care. “No one chooses mental health conditions, just as no one chooses asthma or cancer,” said Dr Gupta. Dr Joshi added, “Mental health issues are caused by multiple factors and can usually be treated with the right combination of medical and psychological support.” Mental health conditions are real, treatable and common Both doctors underscored that mental health problems are real, common and treatable. However, believing these myths keeps people from seeking help and delays healing. They urged people who are struggling themselves or supporting someone else to ask for help, know that they are not alone and believe that healing is possible.