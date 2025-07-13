WHO issues first global clinical guide on mosquito-borne diseases: Details

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever integrated guidelines on the clinical management of arboviral diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever in a major step towards strengthening global response to mosquito-borne viral diseases.

According to WHO, outbreaks of arboviral diseases are becoming more frequent, widespread, and severe, driven by a combination of ecological, social, and economic factors. As a result, the geographical range of these infections is expanding rapidly.

These infections affect more than half of the global population, with over 5.6 billion people currently at risk. The diseases often begin with flu-like symptoms such as fever, joint pain, and rash, making clinical diagnosis difficult in the absence of laboratory tests. In some cases, complications can be severe or life-threatening.

In this context, the WHO guidelines offer a unified, evidence-based approach to diagnosis and care. They are also intended as a practical reference for policymakers, health system leaders, and hospital administrators in developing national and regional preparedness strategies for future outbreaks and pandemics.

The clinical challenge is compounded by the fact that dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever often begin with similar early symptoms making it difficult to distinguish between them, especially in regions where diagnostic tools are limited. In some areas, multiple arboviruses may be circulating at the same time.

Key recommendations by WHO

According to WHO, the new guidelines offer clinical management protocols for four of the most common and widespread arboviral infections in humans: dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever.

For patients with non-severe, suspected or confirmed arboviral disease:

Use protocolised oral fluid treatment to prevent dehydration

Use paracetamol or metamizole for treating pain or fever

Avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), irrespective of severity

Avoid corticosteroids in non-severe cases

For patients with severe (hospitalised), suspected or confirmed arboviral disease: