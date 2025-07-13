Home / Health / New study reveals hidden heart risks in women with type 2 diabetes

New study reveals hidden heart risks in women with type 2 diabetes

The research is one of the most detailed investigations into coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) to uncover sex-specific risk patterns in people with no signs of heart disease

heart attack in women
Women with type 2 diabetes are nearly twice as likely as men to have undetected heart damage. (Photo: Adobestock)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 6:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Women with type 2 diabetes are nearly twice as likely as men to have undetected heart damage, according to a new study by Leicester researchers.

The research is one of the most detailed investigations into coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) to uncover sex-specific risk patterns in people with no signs of heart disease.

CMD is a form of early, silent heart damage caused by impaired blood flow in the heart's smallest vessels. Using advanced MRI scans and data taken from four studies conducted at the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), researchers found that 46 per cent of the women with type 2 diabetes had signs of CMD, compared to just 26 per cent of the men. 

"We're seeing early warning signs of heart disease that aren't picked up through routine checks, and it's women who seem to be most affected," said NIHR Research Professor at the University of Leicester, Gerry McCann, lead investigator of the study.

"What makes this study remarkable is that all participants were asymptomatic, which means they had no diagnosed heart problems, no chest pain, and no shortness of breath. Yet the scans told a different story."

Dr Gaurav Gulsin, co-author and NIHR Clinical Lecturer, added: "The study also found that the drivers of CMD differ by sex. In women, CMD was most strongly linked to higher body weight (BMI). However, in men, higher blood pressure was the more significant factor.

"This suggests we may need to rethink how we assess cardiovascular risk and that women and men could warrant sex-specific treatments."

This paper also marks a milestone for the NIHR Leicester BRC, showcasing the power of cross-theme collaboration of the Cardiovascular, Lifestyle, and Diabetes research teams to uncover complex insights that would not be possible in isolation. 

"This is a fantastic example of what happens when teams across specialisms come together with a shared goal to spot disease earlier and improve outcomes for patients. It's exactly what the BRC was set up to do," said Professor of Diabetes Medicine, Melanie Davies CBE, Director of the NIHR Leicester BRC and a co-author of the publication.

"The findings have significant implications for future prevention strategies. Interventions like weight loss for women and blood pressure control for men could help reduce early heart damage long before it progresses into heart failure, which is a condition especially common in people with type 2 diabetes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Could a special vitamin D3 boost ease core autism symptoms in children?

Office gossip harming your peace? Here's how to protect your mental health

Love bad news? Why you can't stop doomscrolling and how to break free

Could your daily office chai be harming your hormones, making you sick?

Stomach cancer: Study warns 1.6 million Indians born after 2008 at risk

Topics :Health with BSHeart diseasesheart diseases in women

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story