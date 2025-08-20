Home / Health / ICMR study shows improved nutrition's impact in curbing TB; WHO agrees

ICMR study shows improved nutrition's impact in curbing TB; WHO agrees

The aim of the study was to determine the effect of nutritional supplementation on tuberculosis incidence in household contacts of adults with microbiologically confirmed pulmonary tuberculosis

TB
ICMR said the WHO has recognised this research and incorporated its findings into updated global guidance on TB control. (Image: Shutter Stock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has demonstrated the impact of improved nutrition in reducing tuberculosis cases and fatalities, with the WHO incorporating the findings into updated global guidance on controlling the disease.

The aim of the study was to determine the effect of nutritional supplementation on tuberculosis incidence in household contacts of adults with microbiologically confirmed pulmonary tuberculosis.

Household contacts of 2,800 patients with microbiologically confirmed pulmonary tuberculosis across 28 units of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme in four districts of Jharkhand were enrolled for this field-based, open-label, cluster-randomised controlled trial.

The study, published by The Lancet, said that in India, tuberculosis and undernutrition are syndemic, with a high burden of TB coexisting with a high burden of undernutrition in patients and in the population.

In a post on X on August 7, ICMR said the WHO has recognised this research and incorporated its findings into updated global guidance on TB control.

During the study, although microbiologically confirmed pulmonary tuberculosis patients in both groups received food rations for six months, only household contacts in the intervention group received monthly food rations and micronutrients.

After screening all household contacts for co-prevalent tuberculosis at baseline, all participants were followed up actively until July 31, 2022, for the primary outcome of incident tuberculosis, the study said.

Between August 16, 2019, and January 31, 2021, there were 10,345 household contacts, of whom 5,328 (94.8 per cent) of 5,621 household contacts in the intervention group and 4,283 (90.7 per cent) of 4,724 household contacts in the control group completed the primary outcome assessment.

Almost two-thirds of the population belonged to indigenous communities such as Santhals, Ho, Munda, Oraon, and Bhumij) and 34 per cent suffered from undernutrition.

"To our knowledge, this is the first randomised trial looking at the effect of nutritional support on tuberculosis incidence in household contacts, whereby the nutritional intervention was associated with a substantial reduction in tuberculosis incidence in the household during 2 years of follow-up.

"This biosocial intervention can accelerate reduction in tuberculosis incidence in countries or communities with a tuberculosis and undernutrition syndemic," the study said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt hikes stipend of nursing interns to ₹13,150: Officials

Brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala: How it spreads and prevention

Cancer warning signs in women that doctors urge you not to ignore

From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

Eating French fries often raises diabetes risk, Harvard study warns

Topics :ICMRWorld Health OrganisationTuberculosisHealth with BS

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story