India reports 7 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,302

Statwise Covid cases

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 1,373 active Covid-19 cases on June 4, marking a decline of 43 cases from the previous day's tally of 1,416. Maharashtra saw a slight rise in active cases, recording 510 new infections compared to 494 a day earlier. Gujarat and Delhi also reported an uptick, with 461 and 457 active cases, respectively, both states recording an increase of 64 cases.

Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000. Kerala continued to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.Three of the seven deceased were young adults aged between 22 and 27 years with underlying medical conditions such as respiratory tract infection and diabetes. Four deaths were reported in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi.