India reports 7 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,302

Covid-19 update: Kerala continues to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi

Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000.
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
India reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with active caseload rising to 4,302 as of Wednesday, June 4, up from 4,026 reported the previous day. This marks an increase of 276 new cases within a 24-hour span.
 
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000. Kerala continued to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.  Three of the seven deceased were young adults aged between 22 and 27 years with underlying medical conditions such as respiratory tract infection and diabetes. Four deaths were reported in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi. 

Statwise Covid cases

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 1,373 active Covid-19 cases on June 4, marking a decline of 43 cases from the previous day’s tally of 1,416. Maharashtra saw a slight rise in active cases, recording 510 new infections compared to 494 a day earlier. Gujarat and Delhi also reported an uptick, with 461 and 457 active cases, respectively, both states recording an increase of 64 cases. 
  West Bengal reported 60 fresh cases, bringing the active caseload to 432. Karnataka saw an increase of 13 cases, taking the total active caseload to 324, while Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal rise of one case, with total active cases reaching 216.
 

Most Covid-19 cases mild, subvariants under watch: ICMR

 
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that most recent Covid-19 cases are mild. The predominant subvariants in circulation are LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1, with LF.7, XFG and JN.1 being the most widespread. 
 
As of May 2025, the World Health Organisation has classified LF.7 and NB.1.8 as ‘Variants Under Monitoring’ — a level below ‘Variants of Concern’ or ‘Variants of Interest’.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

