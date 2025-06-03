It’s past midnight, your eyes are heavy, but you just can’t put the phone down or turn off that final episode. You are exhausted, you have got work tomorrow, and yet, there you are: scrolling, bingeing, lingering in the quiet.

Sound familiar?

Your family may call you lazy. But, you are not lazy. You are not broken. You might just be caught in what experts are calling “revenge bedtime procrastination”. And if you’re a young office-goer juggling deadlines and daily chaos, chances are, this is your not-so-secret rebellion to take back control over your time.

It’s understandable. But, here is something you should consider: It is quietly hurting your mind and body more than you think.

What is revenge bedtime procrastination, and why do we do it? According to Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO & senior psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare in Gurugram and Delhi, revenge bedtime procrastination is the intentional delay of sleep to reclaim personal time lost during the day. It’s not about insomnia or ignorance. It’s a conscious act of defiance, a quiet “revenge” against a day that didn’t feel like yours. “It’s often a subconscious retaliation,” said Dr Gupta. “Especially when people feel their time is owned by work or responsibilities. Staying up late becomes a way to feel in control again,” he said.

ALSO READ: What's making India lose its sleep? Late nights, stress, and screen time Dr Astik Joshi, a psychiatrist based in New Delhi, explains that this behaviour is rooted in frustration and unmet emotional needs, especially when people have no time left for themselves. Who is most likely to fall into this sleep-delay trap? Well, the short answer is you, me, us. Especially if you are: A young professional working long hours

In the media, tech, or corporate world

Juggling deadlines, emails, meetings, and a never-ending to-do list

Living in urban India, where hustle culture is real and boundaries are blurry Dr Joshi pointed out that people with unpredictable routines, shift work, or poor social support are particularly vulnerable. Think of people like journalists on late-night deadlines, coders debugging at odd hours, or managers replying to work chats from bed.

What happens to your body and mind when you delay sleep regularly? This isn’t just about grogginess the next morning. According to the doctors, chronic sleep deprivation can damage your mental and physical health over time. Expect: Weakened immunity

Increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity

Mood swings, anxiety, and depression

Poor focus, memory issues, and reduced productivity And here’s the irony: You stay up to feel better, but you end up feeling worse. Is your phone (and mini dopamine hits) making it worse? Absolutely yes. Both doctors agree that revenge bedtime procrastination is deeply tied to dopamine-driven behaviours like binge-watching, endless scrolling, or gaming.

“These activities stimulate the brain’s reward centres,” says Dr Gupta. “They delay melatonin production and keep you hooked. You know you should stop, but it feels too good to quit.” That’s because your brain is actually craving that hit of dopamine, the “feel-good” chemical. And your device? It’s the dealer. How can you break the cycle without hating yourself? Let’s be real, yelling at yourself to “just sleep early” doesn’t work. Here’s what the experts recommend instead: Create a digital curfew: Set screen limits post-9:00 pm or something more suitable to your shift timings. Use app timers or grayscale mode to make scrolling less addictive.

Set screen limits post-9:00 pm or something more suitable to your shift timings. Use app timers or grayscale mode to make scrolling less addictive. Establish a wind-down ritual: Read, stretch, journal, or meditate. Even 15 minutes helps.

Read, stretch, journal, or meditate. Even 15 minutes helps. Set real boundaries: “No work chats after 8 pm” isn’t a luxury, it’s a boundary.

“No work chats after 8 pm” isn’t a luxury, it’s a boundary. Seek professional help if needed: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), especially CBT-I (for insomnia), can transform your habits and mindset.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), especially CBT-I (for insomnia), can transform your habits and mindset. Try mindfulness: Mindful breathing, gratitude journaling, or simply lying in silence and being present in the moment can help initiate sleep. Dr Joshi said, “Following proper sleep hygiene and setting a predictable bedtime is key. It won’t happen overnight, but it’s possible.”

Are melatonin supplements a magic fix? They may sound tempting, but doctors do not recommend those for the long term. While melatonin might help reset your body clock in the short run, it doesn’t fix the deeper issue of why you’re avoiding sleep in the first place. ALSO READ: 12 sleep myths doctors want you to stop believing-before it harms you “Think of melatonin like a bandaid,” says Dr Gupta. “It can help temporarily, but it won’t heal chronic stress, digital addiction, or lack of boundaries. For that, behavioural changes are non-negotiable.” Is revenge bedtime procrastination a cry for help? In many ways, yes. It’s your body’s way of saying: I need time for me. But when your “me time” is stealing from your sleep, it becomes a self-defeating cycle.