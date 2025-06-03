What is revenge bedtime procrastination, and why do we do it?
Who is most likely to fall into this sleep-delay trap?
- A young professional working long hours
- In the media, tech, or corporate world
- Juggling deadlines, emails, meetings, and a never-ending to-do list
- Living in urban India, where hustle culture is real and boundaries are blurry
What happens to your body and mind when you delay sleep regularly?
- Weakened immunity
- Increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity
- Mood swings, anxiety, and depression
- Poor focus, memory issues, and reduced productivity
Is your phone (and mini dopamine hits) making it worse?
How can you break the cycle without hating yourself?
- Create a digital curfew: Set screen limits post-9:00 pm or something more suitable to your shift timings. Use app timers or grayscale mode to make scrolling less addictive.
- Establish a wind-down ritual: Read, stretch, journal, or meditate. Even 15 minutes helps.
- Set real boundaries: “No work chats after 8 pm” isn’t a luxury, it’s a boundary.
- Seek professional help if needed: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), especially CBT-I (for insomnia), can transform your habits and mindset.
- Try mindfulness: Mindful breathing, gratitude journaling, or simply lying in silence and being present in the moment can help initiate sleep.
Are melatonin supplements a magic fix?
Is revenge bedtime procrastination a cry for help?
