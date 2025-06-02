Struggling with negative thoughts? Regular exercise can help reduce them

If you’ve ever been trapped in a cycle of worry or obsessive rumination, here’s something promising: A new study published in the medical journal PLOS ONE titled ‘Does physical activity-based intervention decrease repetitive negative thinking? A systematic review’ suggests that regular physical activity can significantly reduce repetitive negative thinking (RNT), the kind that fuels anxiety and other mental health disorders. But there’s a catch: it works best when sustained and combined with psychological training. Researchers from China, South Korea and Poland reviewed 19 studies involving over 1,000 participants and found that physical activity-based interventions, especially those involving aerobic and resistance exercises or mindfulness practices like yoga, could reduce worry and rumination.

What is repetitive negative thinking and why does it matter? Repetitive negative thinking (RNT) is a mental loop where your brain keeps revisiting the same worries or regrets, often in a way that feels uncontrollable. It includes two common forms: rumination (dwelling on the past) and worry (anxiety about the future). These patterns are incredibly hard to break. According to Cleveland Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center based in Ohio, RNT can be a symptom of various mental health conditions like anxiety, depression , obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Can physical activity help reduce negative thoughts? Yes, but with some nuances. The study found that moderate-to-high intensity physical activity, done regularly (30–60 minutes per session, 3–5 times a week), can significantly reduce both rumination and worry. However, the best outcomes were seen when physical activity was combined with psychological interventions, like mindfulness or cognitive training.

Think of it as mental fitness, it builds up over time, just like muscle strength. Which types of exercise work best? According to the study, a mix of aerobic activities (like running or cycling), resistance training, and mind-body practices (like yoga or tai chi) showed the strongest results. Programs that blended both physical and psychological components had the greatest impact on reducing RNT. Who benefits the most from exercise-based interventions? The study revealed that people who were already dealing with clinical depression, anxiety , or chronic stress experienced more significant improvements than healthy individuals. So if you’re struggling, this approach may be effective for you.