Double shift, half the sleep: India's women lose rest to unpaid work

Why do Indian women sleep less than men?
When do Indians sleep? Insights by age, region, and gender
Bedtime by demography
- Rural India: Men and women go to bed around 9:50 pm, but women wake up about 26 minutes earlier (5:40 am).
- Urban India: The gap persists as women rise about half an hour earlier than men.
- Youth: Late bedtimes are common. Over 55 per cent of urban teens go to bed after 10 pm, with screen time (TV or phones) a major culprit.
- Elderly: Seniors sleep more than 10 hours a day on average, but many struggle with sleeplessness—about one in 10 above age 70 report at least 30 minutes awake at night.
Screens, chores, and sleeplessness: What disrupts India’s sleep?
- Screens dominate: Watching TV or videos is the top pre-sleep activity, especially among urban men, teens, and tech professionals. In Bengaluru, nearly 44 per cent end their day with screens.
- Women’s chores continue late: Up to 18 per cent of rural women and 16 per cent of urban women clean the kitchen as their last activity of the day. For men, this number is negligible.
- Sleeplessness in the elderly: Beyond screens and chores, India’s older population reports higher levels of lying awake at night, particularly in Uttarakhand, Tripura, and Nagaland.
How India’s single time zone affects sleep patterns across regions
How broken sleep affects women’s health and well-being
Key sleep insights from India’s 2024 Time Use Survey
- 70 per cent of rural Indians and 64 per cent of urban Indians in working age get eight hours of sleep.
- Sleep deprivation is worst in Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and Kerala, where less than half of women meet the eight-hour mark.
- Delhi fares worst at just 42 per cent.
- Napping is most common in eastern and western India (around 50 minutes daily), but least in the northeast.
- Those who go to bed after midnight average 7.7 hours of sleep, compared to nine-plus hours for those asleep earlier.
