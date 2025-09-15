Double shift, half the sleep: India's women lose rest to unpaid work

Homemakers paint a different picture. While they sleep less at night compared to men in the family, they compensate with daytime naps, pushing their total daily rest beyond nine hours. But experts stress that fragmented sleep is less restorative than a solid block of night sleep.

When do Indians sleep? Insights by age, region, and gender

Globally, health authorities recommend 7–9 hours of sleep for adults. Yet, fewer than half of Indian women in their 20s and 30s meet this benchmark. Men fare better with over 60 per cent across age groups crossing the eight-hour mark.

The 2024 survey underscores how sleep deprivation is most acute during prime working and child-rearing years. For women in their 30s, sleep dips to about 7.6 hours daily. Men hit their lowest point in their 40s, but still hover around eight hours.