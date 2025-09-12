Men above 50 must watch for these often-missed prostate cancer signs

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, yet its early symptoms are often mistaken for normal ageing. Doctors caution that men over 50 must pay close attention to subtle warning signs such as frequent urination, weak urine flow, or blood in urine, as delays in detection can make treatment far more difficult. According to Dr Arun Kumar Goel, Chairman, Surgical Oncology, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, Sonipat, early-stage prostate cancer often causes no symptoms, so it’s crucial to see a doctor if you have any concerns. Dr Goel explains, “For men over 50, annual prostate check-ups are strongly advised. Prostate cancer is highly curable when found early. Treatments like surgery or radiation can completely cure it.”

Late detection, however, often means the cancer has spread, needing aggressive treatment, with more side effects and fewer chances of success. What are the first signs men over 50 usually ignore? Think about how often your dad or older male colleagues get up at night to use the washroom. Frequent urination, reduced urine stream, difficulty starting or stopping urination, or a nagging sense of not emptying the bladder completely are not always “just old age.” Sometimes, they are early clues of prostate cancer. Dr Goel explains, “Blood in urine or semen is another red flag. Men often ignore these changes, assuming they’re temporary or age-related, but they should not.”

How is prostate cancer different from regular prostate enlargement or UTIs? Difficulty during urination is common in older men anyway, and so conditions like benign prostate enlargement (BPH) or urinary tract infections (UTIs) and prostate cancer can look similar. Dr Goel explains the difference: UTIs usually bring burning pain, fever, or cloudy urine.

BPH mostly causes weak urine flow, but rarely blood.

Cancer may show up as blood in urine or semen, constant pelvic pain, or symptoms that get worse over time. Signs that people miss completely Prostate cancer can sit quietly for years with symptoms that people usually ignore:

Subtle back pain

Hip discomfort

Unexplained weight loss Dr Goel warns that fatigue and bone pain usually appear once the cancer spreads. That is why regular screening is so important, and waiting for obvious symptoms could mean waiting too long. What causes prostate cancer? The exact cause isn’t known, but it’s linked to genetics, age, and hormonal changes. Lifestyle matters too. Obesity alters hormones, smoking and alcohol increase inflammation and DNA damage, and family history raises risk. So, while you can’t change your age or genes, you can influence your lifestyle choices. When should men start getting checked, and how often? If there is a family history of prostate or breast cancer, screening should begin at 40–45 years. For most men, 50 is the age to start annual check-ups — even without symptoms. Lifestyle factors like obesity, poor diet, or smoking add to the risk and make check-ups non-negotiable.