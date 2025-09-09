Can eating veggies before carbs improve health? Meal sequencing explained

Have you ever wondered why you feel sluggish after a heavy lunch, or why your energy spikes and then crashes when you eat certain foods? It might not just be what you eat but the order in which you eat.

Experts suggest that the sequence in which we eat our food can significantly impact our health, especially our blood sugar levels, digestion, and overall satiety.

What is meal sequencing?

"Meal sequencing involves consuming different food groups in a specific order to optimise digestion and metabolic responses," said Dr Anshu Chaturvedi, head of dietetics department at CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur.

The typical recommended sequence : Non-starchy vegetables --> Proteins and healthy fats -----> Carbohydrates "This approach aims to slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, leading to more gradual glucose absorption and improved blood sugar control," she added. What's the impact of meal sequencing? Blood sugar control: Consuming fibres and proteins before carbohydrates can reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes. This sequence slows the digestion of carbohydrates, leading to a more controlled release of glucose into the bloodstream. Satiety: Eating protein and fibre-rich foods first can enhance the secretion of GLP-1, a hormone that delays gastric emptying and suppresses appetite, helping you feel fuller for longer.

Digestion: Starting with fibre-rich vegetables prepares the digestive system, promoting better nutrient absorption and efficient digestion of subsequent foods. "For individuals with diabetes or obesity, meal sequencing can help enhance insulin sensitivity. It also aids in weight management by promoting satiety and reducing cravings and supports consistent energy levels throughout the day," added Dr Anil Bhoraskar, diabetologist at SL Raheja Fortis Hospital. Meal sequencing for Indian meals Indian cuisine offers a variety of dishes that can be adapted to meal sequencing principles: Start with: A salad or sautéed vegetables Follow with: Protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, paneer, dal, soya chunks or legumes

Conclude with: Carbohydrates such as roti, rice, or millets Even in mixed dishes like khichdi or pulao, increasing the proportion of vegetables and dal compared to rice can align with meal sequencing guidelines. "In certain scenarios, such as consuming mixed dishes or one-pot meals where ingredients are blended, strict meal sequencing may be less relevant. In these cases, focusing on overall meal composition and portion control is more important," said Dr Chaturvedi. How to implement meal sequencing To incorporate meal sequencing into your daily routine: Plan ahead: Prepare meals that follow the recommended sequence. Start small: Begin by adjusting the order of one meal per day.