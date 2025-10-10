In a country where mental health is still shrouded in stigma, when celebrities break their silence, it reverberates far and wide. As World Mental Health Day approaches, their stories serve as powerful reminders that emotional struggle doesn’t discriminate. When public figures open up, they humanise mental health challenges, inspire conversations, reduce shame, and encourage people to seek help.

Below are some Indian celebrities who have courageously shared their personal battles, and in doing so, helped turn whispers into meaningful conversations.

1. Deepika Padukone

In 2014, Deepika Padukone was diagnosed with clinical depression and sought professional help for her recovery. A year later, in an exclusive interview with Barkha Dutt, she opened up about her experience. That same year, she founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation to support those battling stress, anxiety, and depression. In 2020, her continued advocacy was recognised globally when she received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her leadership in raising mental health awareness.

2. Shah Rukh Khan He first opened up about his struggle with depression around 2010, after suffering an injury during a shoot that required surgery. A 1997 interview with Simi Garewal, which has since resurfaced online, also revealed his feelings of loneliness at the time. Later, on Koffee with Karan, he candidly spoke about his fear of attachments and the difficulty he faces in maintaining friendships, offering a rare glimpse into his emotional vulnerability. 3. Anushka Sharma In January 2015, Anushka Sharma opened up about her battle with anxiety in an interview with Vogue India, saying, "I have anxiety. And I'm treating my anxiety. I'm on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it's a completely normal thing. It's a biological problem." She added that mental health should be spoken about as openly as any physical illness, "If you had constant stomach pain, wouldn't you go to the doctor? It's that simple." Known for speaking her mind, Sharma has continued to stress that there's no shame in seeking help and hopes to use her platform to challenge the stigma that still surrounds mental illness in India.

4. Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan has been open about his experiences with depression and emotional turmoil, urging people to acknowledge that mental health struggles are real and deserve care. In 2016, he spoke publicly about facing “depression and confusion,” adding that it’s “a normal thing” and should be discussed openly. He later revealed that after filming War (2019), he felt like he was “on the verge of depression.” In an interview with The Indian Express, Hrithik also reflected on his difficult childhood, from being bullied for his stammer to being told by doctors he couldn’t pursue acting because of spinal issues. Despite feeling hopeless, he said he chose to rebuild himself by focusing on both his mental and physical well-being to emerge stronger.

5. Ileana D’Cruz Ileana has openly talked about her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), anxiety, and depression, issues she says stemmed from insecurities about her appearance. She described dark days when she “would just sit and cry” and emphasised the importance of therapy and self-acceptance. 6. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan found himself in a dark space while filming Badlapur. The intense character left a deep emotional impact, and he later admitted, “I was depressed. Not clinically declared, but I was heading there. I was very sad to a certain degree.” He explained that the experience hit him hard because he was young and unprepared for the emotional weight of the role. Dhawan said he sought professional help to recover, adding, “I was prescribed medication and did see a doctor for it as well.”

7. Alia Bhatt In March 2019, Alia Bhatt opened up about dealing with anxiety for nearly six months, saying, “It’s not like an anxiety attack, but I just feel low.” Initially, Alia thought it was just work stress or exhaustion, but conversations with close friends, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt helped her understand that the feelings would eventually fade. The actor said the experience taught her the importance of being honest with herself and acknowledging when she isn’t okay, something she hopes others struggling with mental health will also embrace. 8. Honey Singh In a recent documentary, rapper Honey Singh opened up about his battle with bipolar disorder, revealing how fame and mental health struggles once led him to self-medicate with alcohol in the early 2000s. At the peak of his career, he was forced to take a break, and his comeback has been slow but steady.