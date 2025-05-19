Kusha Kapila gets invisible braces: Why clear aligners are trending now

How do clear aligners straighten your teeth?

Invisible aligners are clear, removable trays that straighten teeth without metal braces. They use custom-made orthodontic moulds to fit snugly over your teeth and gradually shift them into alignment. They are typically worn for 20–22 hours a day and removed only for eating, drinking (except water), brushing, and flossing. They need to be changed every 1 week to 10 days, depending on the programme, to progress the treatment.

Technology behind invisible braces: CAD, 3D scans and more

According to California-based Align Technology, which manufactures Invisalign clear aligners, the tech used includes 3D scans, computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and thermoformed plastic trays.

What materials are used in invisible aligners?

The materials vary by brand but generally include:

Medical-grade thermoplastic polymers for strength and flexibility

SmartTrack material (Invisalign) for controlled tooth movements

BPA-free polyurethane resins (ClearCorrect)

ClearQuartz (ClearCorrect), offering improved elasticity and force consistency

Why are invisible braces becoming popular in India?

Aesthetic preference: Millennials and professionals want straight teeth without visible braces

Teledentistry and apps make it easier to track progress

A perfect smile is now part of wellness culture

A perfect smile is now part of wellness culture Celebrity endorsements: Influencers and actors are marketing clear aligners

Fewer clinic visits and minimal lifestyle disruption

Which invisible aligner brands are available in India?

Invisalign: ₹1.5 lakh – ₹3.5 lakh (available via orthodontists, Clove Dental)

Toothsi/makeO: ₹50,000 – ₹90,000, home scans, D2C model

Illusion Aligners: ₹40,000 – ₹1.2 lakh, 3D tech, global certifications

Clove Dental: ₹49,999 onwards, includes both Invisalign and in-house aligners

32 Watts Clear Aligners: ₹40,000 – ₹1 lakh, app tracking

Flash Aligners: In-clinic only, strong presence in smaller cities

How to get started with invisible aligners in India

Option A: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) like Toothsi/makeO

Book free home scan or impression kit

Receive a 3D smile preview

Approve treatment, pay (EMI available)

Get aligners delivered home

Monitor via app or dentist check-ins

Option B: In-clinic route (e.g., Invisalign, Clove Dental)

Visit certified orthodontist

Get 3D scans and customised treatment

Receive aligners and attend regular follow-ups

What are the pros and cons of invisible aligners?

Pros:

Virtually invisible

Removable during meals

No wires or brackets

Fewer dentist visits

Comfortable and custom-fit

Cons:

Must wear ~22 hrs/day

Not suitable for complex dental issues

Costlier than metal braces in some cases

Are clear aligners worth the cost and hype?

According to Clove Dental, invisible aligners are a great fit if aesthetics and comfort are priorities. They're especially suitable for influencers, working professionals, and anyone seeking discreet orthodontic treatment. However, they're not a substitute for traditional braces in complex orthodontic cases.

Traditional metal braces that some of us were forced to wear in high school were never fun. Between the wires, food restrictions, and awkward grins in photos, while many accepted their fate, others just chose to live with imperfect teeth. But now, invisible aligners—a sleek new way to straighten teeth—have taken over urban India. From Instagram influencers to young professionals, everyone’s hopping on this clear-tray trend. Recently, content creator and internet icon Kusha Kapila revealed she is on an invisible aligner journey, and soon her changed smile had everyone talking.