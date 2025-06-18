If you’ve been hearing the word “pancreatitis” more often lately, you’re not alone. Hospitals across India are reporting a rise in cases — not just among older adults, but increasingly among people in their 30s and 40s.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, cases of pancreatitis are expected to rise globally — from about 2.8 million in 2019 to nearly 4 million by 2044.

What’s driving this surge? And more importantly, what can you do to prevent it?

Let’s break it down.

What is pancreatitis?

Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas — a small, powerful organ behind your stomach. The pancreas has two major roles: it maintains blood sugar levels through insulin secretion and supports digestion via enzyme secretion. When the pancreas gets inflamed, digestive enzymes can start attacking the pancreas itself. That’s when things get painful — and dangerous.

There are two main types: Acute pancreatitis: Comes on suddenly, often severe and potentially life-threatening Chronic pancreatitis: Long-term inflammation that may result in permanent damage Why is pancreatitis rising in India? Doctors say it’s a mix of changing lifestyles, diet, and delayed medical attention. Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare, Dr Mukesh Batra told Business Standard: “Owing to the major lifestyle shift and healthcare gaps, pancreatitis cases have seen a surge in India. One of the major determinants is heavy alcohol use, particularly among young adults. Increased intake of fat and low fibre, physical inactivity, delayed diagnosis, and increased obesity are other major determinants. Also, gallstones, a common condition in Indian women, tend to be associated with acute pancreatitis. Increasingly poor eating habits and irregular working hours are also pushing the younger generation towards vulnerability.”

Common triggers include: Excessive alcohol consumption

Gallstones, especially in women

High triglyceride levels (above 1000 mg/dL)

Smoking, which worsens inflammation

Certain medications, like corticosteroids and diuretics

Genetic predisposition

Abdominal trauma or surgery “A rare but important form of pancreatitis happens when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy pancreatic tissue… If you wait too long to get treatment, it can lead to serious problems like damage to the pancreas, infection, diabetes, or even pancreatic cancer,” said Dr Sugi Subramaniam R V, Senior Consultant – Surgical Gastroenterology, SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai. What are the key warning signs of pancreatitis? Pancreatitis symptoms can be severe and should never be ignored. Watch out for:

Sudden, intense upper abdominal pain (sometimes radiating to the back)

Nausea and vomiting

Fever and chills

Bloating or a tender belly

Rapid heartbeat "Chronic cases may also show signs like weight loss, oily stools, and fatigue — often confused with gastritis or stress," added Dr Sugi. How is pancreatitis diagnosed and treated? In acute cases, hospitalisation is often required. Standard diagnostic tools include: Blood tests for enzyme levels (amylase, lipase)

Ultrasound, CT, or MRI scans

Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) or MRCP for detailed duct imaging

Stool tests in chronic conditions to assess fat absorption Treatment includes: Resting the pancreas (usually through fasting)

IV fluids and pain management

Addressing the root cause (e.g. gallstones, medications) Can pancreatitis be prevented? Yes — largely through lifestyle changes. Experts recommend:

Limiting alcohol

Avoiding smoking

Adopting a low-fat, high-fibre diet

Staying hydrated

Managing cholesterol and diabetes

Promptly treating gallstones

Avoiding misuse of medications like steroids Is there a role for homeopathy? “Depending on the constitution of the patient and the profile of symptoms, homeopathic remedies such as Iris Versicolor, Chelidonium, or Nux Vomica can be prescribed… The best recovery results lie in early diagnosis, integrative care, and lifestyle correction,” adds Dr Batra. Bottom line So the next time you feel severe stomach pain — don’t just pop a painkiller and move on. It might be your pancreas waving a red flag.