Kerala's lab develops non-infectious Nipah virus-like particles

In what may be a breakthrough for India in vaccine production and the development of monoclonal antibodies (MABs) against Nipah virus, the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Kerala has developed non-infectious Nipah virus-like particles (VLP).

This will also help in testing the effectiveness of preventing the entry of Nipah in target cells. This is a major development as India used to import antibodies. During the 2018 outbreak, a non-patented drug developed by Christopher C Broder from Australia was imported for compassionate use from the University of Queensland. Last year, Business Standard reported that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was in talks with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for local manufacturing of MABs, which are used on compassionate grounds for treating Nipah virus infections. However, it did not take off, as the volume was much less in India.

"This is almost like a clone of the original Nipah virus. It can be used in labs, diagnosis, and vaccine production. In all virus-like particles, the virus's outer coat is there. That can induce immunity and at the same time, it will not be infectious. This is created using three virus structural proteins," said Mohanan Valiya Veettil, senior principal scientist at IAV, who led the study.

Repeated Nipah outbreaks in Kerala—affecting Kozhikode in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam in 2019—are turning out to be a concern for the country. This year, the state government has already come out with a special action calendar. This includes vigorous Nipah prevention activities on a campaign basis until September, intensifying awareness drives in these districts through health centres and issuing caution to people about not destroying the natural habitat of bats.

"We are in the first stage and we have developed Nipah VLP. The second stage is to test this in mice and observe whether the mice are producing antibodies against Nipah virus. If it is producing it, we can try it in humans," he explained. The details of the study were published in the international journal Heliyon by Cell Press on May 24.

At present, the facility to work on live Nipah virus is only available at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, being the only Bio-Safety Level (BSL)-4 laboratory. With VLP in place, other labs will also be able to do further studies on this.

"It can be used for vaccine production, diagnosis, and studying the entry of Nipah virus. Highly infectious viruses can only be handled at BSL-4 facilities, which is currently in Pune NIV," he added.

This also takes into account the fact that the longest stability data for the antibody was 63 weeks and all of the 20 doses imported during the 2018 outbreak went to waste. The monoclonal antibody from Australia has been used on some individuals around the world. There has been no large-scale clinical trial so far. In a small phase 1 trial, the antibody was found to be safe. Therefore, experts felt the need for bigger trials before India could consider domestic manufacturing of the biological product.

Other team members at IAV who were part of the study are Arathi Rajan, Anuja S Nair, Vinod Soman Pillai, Binod Kumar, Anupama R Pai, and Bimitha Benny.