Dr Lal PathLabs looks to go deeper in tier-3 towns; eyes M&A in South

India’s largest diagnostic chain, Dr Lal Pathlabs (DLPL), which has managed to reduce its dependence on Delhi-NCR for revenues by focusing on new geographies, is now focusing on getting deeper into its strong markets by expanding its presence in tier-3 and beyond towns. Besides, the Delhi-headquartered diagnostic chain is also looking for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities to strengthen its presence in southern markets, which now contribute only 6 per cent of its consolidated revenues.

Speaking to Business Standard, Om Manchanda, managing director, DLPL, said, “This year we don’t want to take any price increases. We want to grow in volumes rather. Our next phase of growth would come from the tier-3, tier-4 cities, and there one needs to maintain the affordability angle. We want to sustain the margins at around 26-27 per cent (Ebitda margins).”

DLPL’s strategy to look outside Delhi-NCR started about a decade back. In 2005, Delhi accounted for nearly 82 per cent of its revenues, and the rest of India contributed only 18 per cent of its turnover. Things have changed considerably – at the end of FY24, Delhi-NCR contributed 31 per cent of its revenues, while the rest of the north (comprising markets like Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Himachal, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, etc.) contributed another 31 per cent. East India and West India contribute around 15 per cent of revenues each, while the south has a smaller share at 6 per cent.





ALSO READ: Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 84.5 crore Typically, diagnostic chains focus on one or two top regions (see chart). This happens because there is a certain stickiness to the brand that a consumer has and since this is not a frequent consumption category, the urge to change the lab one gets comfortable going to is seldom there.

Manchanda highlights that the ‘white-spaces’ for them are going deeper in strong markets. “Organic growth is challenging in non-core markets like the south and west. It is easier for us to go deeper as brand awareness is there.” He adds that the rest of the north is doing well for them, and they have now opened hub-labs (which are smaller than reference labs) in several districts in the north which serve the spokes. “For example, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Meerut are hubs in UP and the population from areas like Saharanpur and Roorkee feed into these areas,” Manchanda adds. DLPL has four large reference labs for the four zones in India on top of the hub-labs. It now has 35 hub-labs across India.

He feels that the potential in smaller cities is high (particularly in cities with 2-3 million population). However, the frequency of testing would not be as high as in a bigger city, and the test profile would be different. Most of the demand in smaller cities is for communicable diseases, and these are relatively lower-priced tests where the price realisation is lower.

DLPL has mostly grown organically over these years. “Only around 10 per cent of our Rs 2,227 crore turnover comes from acquired assets,” he informs.

For the south, Manchanda feels that they would take both the organic and inorganic routes for growth. Bangalore, for example, is an organic growth market for them where the crowd is cosmopolitan with a reasonable presence of people from northern parts of India where DLPL has an advantage of a brand recall.

In the west, it has focused on inorganic growth in the last few years, and that has helped growth. DLPL took a cluster approach with these acquisitions – in Nagpur, Indore, Yavatmal, and Mumbai. “We have a company called Pathlabs Unifiers Private Ltd (PUPL), which is the holding company to make these smaller acquisitions,” Manchanda said.

So, they wish to replicate the same for the south. Manchanda says they are open to making acquisitions that give them market entry, even if it is a city-based approach.

While not wishing to give out a tentative size of the deal DLPL is looking at, Manchanda said that the quality of the asset in terms of governance and profile of business are important considerations.

“Often there are brands which are based on a doctor’s equity, and once he is out of the equation, this factor goes away,” he explains.