Mumbai reports 284 Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Mumbai on Friday reported 284 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the state to 11,60,103 and the toll to 19,753, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a rise from the 274 cases detected on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

A 91-year-old man with comorbidities, including acute kidney injury, died during the day, he added.

The recovery count increased by 275 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,38,707, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,643, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between April 7 and 13 is 0.0189 per cent.

The caseload doubling time is 3,551 days, as per civic data.

The BMC had made masks mandatory inside civic-run hospitals since April 10 and had urged senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks amid a rise in cases since the start of the month.