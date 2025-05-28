Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in India ahead of schedule

Novo Nordisk is preparing to introduce its blockbuster weight-loss medication, Wegovy, in India earlier than initially planned, according to a report by Moneycontrol. Originally slated for a 2026 launch, the Danish pharmaceutical company is now aiming for an earlier release to capitalise on the growing demand for obesity treatments in the country.

The decision to expedite Wegovy’s launch comes in the wake of Eli Lilly’s recent introduction of its own weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in the Indian market. Mounjaro’s entry has intensified competition, prompting Novo Nordisk to accelerate its plans to maintain a competitive edge.

“As a healthcare company, we acknowledge our responsibility towards our patients by ensuring treatment availability, access and awareness. India faces a growing need for effective obesity treatments, and we are committed to addressing this urgent health challenge by expanding access to transformative therapies,” the company told Moneycontrol in an email statement.

According to media reports, the impending expiration of semaglutide’s patent in India by 2026 has spurred several Indian pharmaceutical companies to develop generic versions of the drug. Companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Biocon are actively working on their own formulations to tap into the burgeoning weight-loss drug market, projected to reach $100 billion globally by the end of the decade.

GLP-1 weight loss drugs currently available in India

Eli Lilly’s Tirzepatide drug called Mounjaro –

Weekly injection for type 2 diabetes

Also Read

Cost: ₹3,500 (2.5 mg), ₹4,375 (5 mg)

Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide drug Rybelsus –

Daily oral medication

Cost: ₹12,000–₹13,000/month

What is Wegovy and how does it help with weight management?