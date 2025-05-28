Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in India ahead of schedule
Amid rising demand and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro launch, Novo Nordisk is advancing plans to introduce its obesity drug Wegovy in the Indian marketBarkha Mathur New Delhi
Novo Nordisk
is preparing to introduce its blockbuster weight-loss medication, Wegovy, in India earlier than initially planned, according to a report by Moneycontrol. Originally slated for a 2026 launch, the Danish pharmaceutical company is now aiming for an earlier release to capitalise on the growing demand for obesity treatments in the country.
The decision to expedite Wegovy’s launch comes in the wake of Eli Lilly’s recent introduction of its own weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in the Indian market. Mounjaro’s entry
has intensified competition, prompting Novo Nordisk to accelerate its plans to maintain a competitive edge.
“As a healthcare company, we acknowledge our responsibility towards our patients by ensuring treatment availability, access and awareness. India faces a growing need for effective obesity treatments, and we are committed to addressing this urgent health challenge by expanding access to transformative therapies,” the company told Moneycontrol in an email statement.
According to media reports, the impending expiration of semaglutide’s patent in India by 2026 has spurred several Indian pharmaceutical companies to develop generic versions of the drug. Companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Biocon are actively working on their own formulations to tap into the burgeoning weight-loss drug market, projected to reach $100 billion globally by the end of the decade.
GLP-1 weight loss drugs currently available in India
Eli Lilly’s Tirzepatide drug called Mounjaro –
Weekly injection for type 2 diabetes
Cost: ₹3,500 (2.5 mg), ₹4,375 (5 mg)
Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide drug Rybelsus –
Daily oral medication
Cost: ₹12,000–₹13,000/month
What is Wegovy and how does it help with weight management?
Wegovy is a weekly injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist drug. It contains the active ingredient semaglutide and aids weight loss by suppressing appetite and slowing the digestion process, helping individuals feel fuller for longer. However, it is important to note that some studies have found
that many people using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro regain the weight within months after stopping. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.