Meghan Markle opens up about postpartum preeclampsia: What is it?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex candidly shared her experience with postpartum preeclampsia, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that can occur after childbirth. "The world doesn't know what's happening quietly...those things are huge medical scares,", the Duchess of Sussex candidly shared her experience with postpartum preeclampsia, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that can occur after childbirth.

Talking about the condition she faced after the birth of one of her children with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in the inaugural episode of her new podcast, 'Confessions of a Female Founder', Meghan said, "We both had just extremely similar experiences - although we didn't know each other then, but we both experienced preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia. It's so rare and so terrifying. And you're still trying to balance all of these things, and the world doesn't have any idea what's going on behind closed doors."

Understanding postpartum preeclampsia

According to Cleveland Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical centre based in Cleveland, Ohio, Postpartum preeclampsia is a rare but potentially life-threatening condition characterised by high blood pressure that develops up to six weeks after childbirth. If left untreated, it can lead to complications such as stroke, brain injury, organ damage, seizures, and in severe cases, death.

Factors that may increase the likelihood of developing postpartum preeclampsia include high blood pressure during pregnancy, obesity, family or personal history of preeclampsia or postpartum preeclampsia, multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets), chronic hypertension, and diabetes (Type 1, Type 2, or gestational).

It is important to note that postpartum preeclampsia differs from preeclampsia, which arises during pregnancy. Most women experience symptoms of postpartum preeclampsia within 48 hours of childbirth, although the condition may also emerge as late as six weeks after delivery, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Symptoms to watch for

According to experts, recognising the signs of postpartum preeclampsia is crucial for early intervention. Women suffering from this condition may face symptoms like severe headaches, vision changes (blurred vision, light sensitivity), upper abdominal pain (particularly under the right ribs), nausea and vomiting, shortness of breath, decreased urination, and swelling of the face, hands, or limbs.

If the symptoms of postpartum preeclampsia are noticed, the individual experiencing those should contact their healthcare provider immediately or visit the nearest hospital.

How is postpartum preeclampsia diagnosed?

If postpartum preeclampsia is suspected, the healthcare provider typically conducts the following tests:

- Measures the patient’s blood pressure

- Performs blood tests to evaluate platelet count and assess liver and kidney function

- Conducts a urinalysis to check for protein in the urine

- May order a brain scan if a seizure has occurred, to examine potential brain damage

Meghan's and Whitney's disclosure brings attention to a condition that, while rare, poses significant risks to maternal health. Their story underscores the need for timely medical attention to prevent severe outcomes.