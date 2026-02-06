HPV screening could get easier with menstrual blood testing, suggests study

What if a routine menstrual cycle could help detect one of the most common cancer-causing infections in women? A new study suggests that menstrual blood, often dismissed as waste, may hold vital clues for screening human papillomavirus (HPV), potentially reshaping how cervical cancer prevention is approached.

Rather than attending a clinic for a cervical screen, women might one day use menstrual blood collected at home to check for high-risk HPV strains. This approach could broaden access to screening and help reduce barriers linked with traditional tests and pelvic exams.

What was done in the study?

The research, titled 'Testing menstrual blood for human papillomavirus during cervical cancer screening in China: cross-sectional population-based study', was published in The BMJ and involved more than 3,000 women aged 20-54.

Designed by researchers in China, the study investigated whether menstrual blood collected on a mini pad during a menstrual cycle could serve as a reliable and non-invasive alternative to clinician-collected samples for HPV testing. Participants were enrolled across seven communities in Hubei Province, China, with each woman provided three samples: A menstrual blood sample collected on a cotton strip attached to a sanitary pad (minipad)

Two clinician-collected cervical samples for comparison and laboratory analysis ALSO READ: Menstrual health integral part of right to life and dignity Researchers compared both collection methods for their ability to detect high-grade cervical lesions that generally require treatment.

How effective was the period test? The study found that menstrual blood testing performed very well: High sensitivity: The menstrual blood test detected 94.7 per cent of clinically significant cases, slightly outperforming clinician-collected samples, which detected 92.1 per cent

The menstrual blood test detected 94.7 per cent of clinically significant cases, slightly outperforming clinician-collected samples, which detected 92.1 per cent Similar accuracy: Both testing methods showed high dependability, with a negative result providing 99.9 per cent certainty that no serious disease was present, offering the same level of reassurance as a traditional doctor's exam

Both testing methods showed high dependability, with a negative result providing 99.9 per cent certainty that no serious disease was present, offering the same level of reassurance as a traditional doctor's exam Comparable results: Both methods performed similarly, with little to no difference in accuracy or in the number of women needing further tests Taken together, these outcomes suggest that menstrual blood could offer a reliable and non-invasive alternative to clinician sampling for HPV screening.

Benefits of menstrual blood testing Non-invasive and comfortable: There is no need for a pelvic examination, which could encourage more women to participate in screening programmes

There is no need for a pelvic examination, which could encourage more women to participate in screening programmes Home sampling: Women can collect samples discreetly during their period without visiting a clinic

Women can collect samples discreetly during their period without visiting a clinic Potentially scalable: If integrated into national screening guidelines, this method could improve coverage, particularly where healthcare access is limited However, experts say that more research is needed before menstrual blood testing can be widely adopted or replace existing clinical screening tools. Why this research matters Cervical cancer remains a major public health concern worldwide because persistent infection with high-risk HPV causes most cases. Yet standard screening requires a clinician to collect cervical cells during a pelvic examination, which many women find uncomfortable, intimidating or invasive and, as a result, often delay or avoid altogether.