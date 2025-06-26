India approves Eli Lilly's Mounjaro pen for diabetes, weight control

US pharma major Eli Lilly has now received approval from India’s top drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), for its Mounjaro (tirzepatide) KwikPen format.

Earlier in March, the company had launched Mounjaro in injectable vial form in 2.5 mg and 5 mg strengths.

What is Mounjaro KwikPen and how does it work?

According to Eli Lilly, the Mounjaro KwikPen is a multi-dose, single-patient-use, prefilled pen designed for once-weekly injections. It offers a more convenient way for people with type 2 diabetes and obesity to take their medication.

Mounjaro is the first and only drug that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptors—two hormones that help regulate blood sugar and appetite.

In simple terms, Mounjaro helps: Improve insulin production

Lower blood sugar levels

Reduce body weight

Control appetite All six dosage options of Mounjaro (2.5 mg to 15 mg) will soon be available in India. How does Mounjaro support weight management? The drug acts on hunger-regulating centres in the brain and slows stomach emptying, helping users feel full for longer. Clinical data show it improves fat metabolism and reduces body fat, contributing to weight loss. Who is eligible to use the Mounjaro KwikPen? The KwikPen is approved as an adjunct treatment with diet and exercise for: Adults with type 2 diabetes

Adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30)

Overweight adults (BMI ≥ 27) with at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or cholesterol When will Mounjaro KwikPen be available in India? While CDSCO has granted marketing authorisation, Lilly has not disclosed a launch date or pricing. The company has said this information will be announced soon.

Mounjaro in vial form is priced at ₹3,500 (2.5 mg) and ₹4,375 (5 mg). Expert voices caution on long-term efficacy Speaking to Business Standard, Dr Ashish Gautam, Senior Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said: “The response towards anti-obesity medication in India has been positive, but the long-term benefits are yet to be established . While the medicines show good results during usage, weight tends to come back once medication is stopped.” He added that while drugs like Mounjaro are effective during use , bariatric surgery remains a more reliable long-term option for obesity. Sales surge and new competition from Wegovy According to PharmaTrac, Mounjaro has sold over 81,570 units in India as of May, with a 60 per cent rise in sales between April and May.

On Tuesday, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in India . It is expected to hit pharmacies by the end of the month, according to Novo Nordisk India MD Vikrant Shrotriya. India’s obesity and diabetes burden continues to grow The National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019–21) found that 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men aged 15–49 were overweight or obese, a sharp rise from 2015–16. The International Diabetes Federation projects that the number of adults with diabetes in India will grow from 74.2 million in 2021 to over 124 million by 2045.