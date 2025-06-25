When office work haunts you after hours: What's happening in your brain?

You’ve shut your laptop and technically ended your workday, yet your brain loops around unfinished tasks, pending deadlines, and that email you might have missed. Why does this happen?

According to Dr Tonmoy Sharma, psychiatrist and CEO of Merlin Health, the pressure to stay mentally “switched on” has become the norm in today’s hustle culture. “The stress isn’t always from your boss—it’s often self-imposed,” he said.

What happens to your brain when work follows you home?

Dr Sharma explains that persistent work-related thoughts trigger your brain’s stress response. Hormones like cortisol and adrenaline flood your system, keeping you on high alert. “This tricks your body into thinking it’s under constant threat,” he warned, leading to anxiety, insomnia, and eventually burnout

How does this affect your mental and emotional health? An inability to mentally disconnect often manifests as irritability, emotional fatigue, or loss of interest in personal pursuits. “People overlook these early signs,” Dr Sharma noted. Left unchecked, chronic work stress can lead to generalised anxiety disorder or burnout syndrome. How does technology blur boundaries and amplify stress? Smartphones and collaboration tools have made it harder than ever to switch off. “Even during off-hours, we feel the need to respond immediately, just to seem dedicated,” said Dr Sharma. This constant connectivity robs you of vital recovery time. Is ambition to blame for your stress? “Ambition is healthy—it drives you,” said Dr Sharma. But when it spirals into obsession and disrupts sleep, mood, or relationships, it becomes toxic. If your personal life is constantly intruded upon by work thoughts, that’s a red flag

How does work stress impact relationships? When your mind remains stuck in work mode, you can’t be emotionally present for your loved ones. Conversations become transactional, shared moments lose meaning, and emotional intimacy fades. How can you truly switch off after work? Dr Sharma suggests building a daily ritual to mark the end of your workday: Go for a calming walk

Meditate or practise deep breathing

Journal your thoughts Set up a “transition zone” at home to shift out of work mode Also, silencing unnecessary app notifications and limiting screen time can help you reclaim mental space. When should you seek professional support? “If you feel overwhelmed, anxious, or unable to switch off—don’t ignore it,” said Dr Sharma. These are signs that your mental needs aren’t being met. “Therapy isn’t weakness. It’s self-awareness,” he stressed.