10 foods a cardiologist avoids after 20 years treating heart disease

Have you ever reached for ‘healthy’ foods like coconut oil or whole wheat bread, believing you’re making heart-smart choices? Well, you might be unknowingly risking your heart’s health. After treating heart diseases for 20 years, California-based Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, cardiologist and director of Cardiovascular Precision Medicine has shared 10 foods he would never buy.

Some ‘healthy’ foods actually bad for your heart According to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, many foods that seem heart-healthy can actually spike inflammation, blood sugar, and triglyceride levels, all harmful for your heart. He warns that attractive labels and ‘natural’ tags can easily mislead us into thinking we’re making the right choices. “I’ve seen this play out with hundreds of patients,” he said. “These might shock you… especially #6,” he wrote in his post on Instagram.

10 foods to avoid as recommended by Dr Bhojraj 1. Agave syrup Agave syrup is often marketed as a better sugar substitute, but Dr Bhojraj pointed out that it rapidly raises triglyceride levels, the most common type of fat in your body. Elevated triglycerides can increase the risk of heart disease, despite the ‘healthy’ reputation agave enjoys. 2. Coconut oil Surprisingly, coconut oil is on the cardiologist’s ‘never-buy’ list. Though trendy for its supposed health benefits, coconut oil is high in saturated fats that can inflame arteries and worsen heart conditions, especially when consumed in large amounts. 3. Store-bought granola

Dr Bhojraj cautions that most store-bought granola is ultra-processed and loaded with hidden sugars, making it far from the nutritious snack many believe it to be. 4. Whole wheat bread Not all whole wheat bread is created equal. Dr Bhojraj said many are just brown-coloured white bread loaded with additives. They lack real nutritional value and can cause unnecessary blood sugar spikes. 5. Flavoured Greek yoghurt While Greek yoghurt is high in protein, the flavoured versions can pack in large amounts of hidden sugars. According to Dr Bhojraj, these sugars can silently contribute to inflammation and heart risk. 6. Plant-based meat substitutes

Plant-based doesn’t always mean heart-healthy. Dr Bhojraj warned that many meat substitutes are full of inflammatory seed oils, sodium, and synthetic additives that can harm your body in the long run. 7. Rice cakes Rice cakes might seem like a light snack, but they are high glycemic and low in nutrients, which can cause quick blood sugar spikes and crashes, a “blood sugar rollercoaster” that’s bad for heart health. 8. Bottled green juices Don’t be fooled by their green colour. The cardiologist said bottled green juices are often “fructose bombs in disguise”, loaded with sugars that can silently damage your cardiovascular system.