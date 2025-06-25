Adult acne, dull skin, hair loss: Skincare tips every man should know

There’s more to men’s skincare than just a quick face wash and shave. Many men in their 30s and 40s are battling acne, hair loss, pigmentation, and premature ageing—and most of them feel clueless about what’s happening or how to fix it.

According to Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, men often deal with adult acne, oily skin, dullness, dark spots, fine lines, hair fall, and itchy scalps. Add to that shaving irritation and flaky skin, especially around the nose and forehead. “These issues are driven by high-stress jobs, late nights, poor diets, and general neglect of skincare ,” said Dr Passi.

How do lifestyle habits like stress and screen time damage men’s skin? Dr Passi explained that daily habits and routines silently impact skin health, leading to dullness, spots, and ageing. These are some common culprits men often overlook: Stress raises cortisol (the stress hormone), triggering acne and hair loss

Late nights prevent skin repair, making it look tired and aged

Poor diets and not drinking enough water dry out the skin

Smoking reduces blood flow, dulling the complexion

Long hours on screens cause pigmentation and dark circles

Sun exposure and pollution lead to oxidative stress, sunburn, and premature ageing “Stress also worsens conditions like psoriasis , eczema, and seborrheic dermatitis,” Dr Passi noted, adding that managing stress and sleep can prevent flare-ups alongside medical treatment.

Why does acne keep returning in adult men? According to Dr Passi, adult acne in men often stems from hormonal changes, stress, sweating post-workout, dirty helmets or pillowcases, shaving irregularities, or using pore-clogging products. Can shaving cause skin problems—and how do you avoid them? Shaving can lead to razor bumps, infected hair follicles (folliculitis), and painful ingrown hairs. Dr Passi recommends: Using a clean, sharp blade

Shaving in the direction of hair growth

Wetting the skin with warm water before shaving

Using a mild gel and moisturising after shaving

Considering laser hair reduction for chronic issues How serious are hair loss and dandruff in young men? Male-pattern baldness is now seen even before 35, said Dr Passi. Stress, poor diet, smoking, and lack of sleep worsen it. Dandruff, itching, and scalp acne are also widespread.

To manage these issues, she advised: Using medicated lotions or sprays like minoxidil (under doctor supervision)

Taking prescription tablets in some cases

Eating a balanced diet rich in protein, iron, and vitamins

Using anti-dandruff shampoos with ingredients like ketoconazole or zinc What’s a simple skincare routine for busy men? Dr Passi suggests this no-fuss routine: Cleanser: Wash your face twice daily

Wash your face twice daily Moisturiser: Use a light, non-greasy one

Use a light, non-greasy one Sunscreen: Always use SPF 30 or higher—even indoors If you have time, scrub once or twice a week and consider adding Vitamin C serum or retinol (if prescribed) for brighter skin. Which skincare ingredients should men look for—and avoid? Here’s what Dr Passi recommends:

Choose: For oily/acne-prone skin: Salicylic acid, niacinamide, tea tree oil

For dry skin: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides

For dark spots: Vitamin C, kojic acid

For ageing skin: Retinol, peptides, antioxidants Avoid: Harsh scrubs and soaps

Alcohol-based aftershaves

Heavy fragrances and oil-based products if prone to acne Do men need sunscreen indoors too? Yes. Dr Passi warns that sunlight through windows and long exposure to screens can still damage your skin and cause dark spots. Use a matte-finish sunscreen every day. It’s not just about looking good—skin health matters “Men’s skincare is about staying healthy,” said Dr Passi. “A nutritious diet, enough sleep, staying hydrated, and regular workouts all improve your skin. Better blood circulation gives you a glow, and lowered stress reduces flare-ups.”