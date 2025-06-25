Adult acne, dull skin, hair loss: Skincare tips every man should know

How do lifestyle habits like stress and screen time damage men’s skin?
- Stress raises cortisol (the stress hormone), triggering acne and hair loss
- Late nights prevent skin repair, making it look tired and aged
- Poor diets and not drinking enough water dry out the skin
- Smoking reduces blood flow, dulling the complexion
- Long hours on screens cause pigmentation and dark circles
- Sun exposure and pollution lead to oxidative stress, sunburn, and premature ageing
Why does acne keep returning in adult men?
Can shaving cause skin problems—and how do you avoid them?
- Using a clean, sharp blade
- Shaving in the direction of hair growth
- Wetting the skin with warm water before shaving
- Using a mild gel and moisturising after shaving
- Considering laser hair reduction for chronic issues
How serious are hair loss and dandruff in young men?
- Using medicated lotions or sprays like minoxidil (under doctor supervision)
- Taking prescription tablets in some cases
- Eating a balanced diet rich in protein, iron, and vitamins
- Using anti-dandruff shampoos with ingredients like ketoconazole or zinc
What’s a simple skincare routine for busy men?
- Cleanser: Wash your face twice daily
- Moisturiser: Use a light, non-greasy one
- Sunscreen: Always use SPF 30 or higher—even indoors
Which skincare ingredients should men look for—and avoid?
- For oily/acne-prone skin: Salicylic acid, niacinamide, tea tree oil
- For dry skin: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides
- For dark spots: Vitamin C, kojic acid
- For ageing skin: Retinol, peptides, antioxidants
- Harsh scrubs and soaps
- Alcohol-based aftershaves
- Heavy fragrances and oil-based products if prone to acne
Do men need sunscreen indoors too?
It’s not just about looking good—skin health matters
