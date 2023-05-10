Mumbai reports 47 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 409

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,399, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A BMC bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,768. On Tuesday, the financial capital logged 56 cases and zero fatality. As per the bulletin, 1,274 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the city, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,88,57,431. The BMC said the number of recoveries reached 11,43,222 after 67 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 409 active cases. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while growth rate of cases between May 3 and May 9 was 0.0054 per cent. The case doubling rate was 13,635 days, said the bulletin.