National Vaccination Day 2024: History, importance and more about this day

Vaccines assume a significant role in curing diseases that used to be fatal at one point of time. Diseases, for example, Polio and Smallpox, were widespread and took many lives, till vaccinations against these sicknesses came in. Vaccination empowers us to have a safe and healthy existence without the risk of diseases.

This day emphasises the significance of getting vaccinated to keep ourselves protected and healthy. Frontline health workers, specialists and nurses work vigorously all through the year to guarantee that we are fit and fine. They make sure that we are appropriately vaccinated also. Consequently, National Vaccination Day is held to spread awareness about the significance of getting vaccinated.

National Vaccination Day 2024: History In 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Polio Eradication Initiative was begun as the initial step of removing this disease from the planet. In 1995, around the same time, the government of India began the pulse polio Vaccination Program as the first attempt of uprooting this sickness from the country. From that point forward, March 16 has been celebrated as National Vaccination Day. National Vaccination Day: Importance On this day, government and non-government associations held vaccination drives to guarantee that everybody is appropriately vaccinated against the infectious and deadly diseases. This day expects to bring issues to light about the significance of vaccination for the two kids and adults.

It likewise expects to teach individuals about the meaning of getting vaccinated to shield themselves from dangerous infections. Planned and complete vaccination is needed to keep away from the spread of a few health problems. Myths in regards to vaccination are additionally busted on this day.