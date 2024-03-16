Home / Health / National Vaccination Day 2024: History, importance and more about this day

National Vaccination Day is celebrated every year in India on 16 March to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work of frontline health care workers to ensure the vaccination of every child

Vaccines assume a significant role in curing diseases that used to be fatal at one point of time. Diseases, for example, Polio and Smallpox, were widespread and took many lives, till vaccinations against these sicknesses came in. Vaccination empowers us to have a safe and healthy existence without the risk of diseases. 
This day emphasises the significance of getting vaccinated to keep ourselves protected and healthy. Frontline health workers, specialists and nurses work vigorously all through the year to guarantee that we are fit and fine. They make sure that we are appropriately vaccinated also. Consequently, National Vaccination Day is held to spread awareness about the significance of getting vaccinated.

National Vaccination Day 2024: History 
In 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Polio Eradication Initiative was begun as the initial step of removing this disease from the planet. 
In 1995, around the same time, the government of India began the pulse polio Vaccination Program as the first attempt of uprooting this sickness from the country. From that point forward, March 16 has been celebrated as National Vaccination Day.

National Vaccination Day: Importance
On this day, government and non-government associations held vaccination drives to guarantee that everybody is appropriately vaccinated against the infectious and deadly diseases. This day expects to bring issues to light about the significance of vaccination for the two kids and adults. 

It likewise expects to teach individuals about the meaning of getting vaccinated to shield themselves from dangerous infections. Planned and complete vaccination is needed to keep away from the spread of a few health problems. Myths in regards to vaccination are additionally busted on this day.

Vaccination Day: Important programs
From observing the worldwide rules of the Expanded Program of Immunization' (EPI) and the 'Universal Immunization Program' under the 'National Rural Health Mission', 2005, to the 'Do Boond Zindagi Ki' polio vaccination campaign, there are more than adequate services that you can use to moderate the risk factors.
The Coronavirus pandemic has changed vaccination practices by founding it as a necessary citizen act to strengthen and add to health strategies. The coronavirus vaccination plans are the new update on the list that no one can keep away from.


First Published: Mar 16 2024

