Normal delivery vs C-section: Everyone has an opinion, but not all of them are true. From labour pain fears to bonding myths, doctors explain what is fact and what is just a myth in childbirth. Before you believe some online advice or WhatsApp forwards, here is what you need to know.

Is normal delivery always safer than a C-section?

Myth: Normal delivery is always safer than a C-section.

Fact: Normal delivery is usually safe, but not always. The safer choice depends on the situation, and sometimes, surgery saves lives.

“Vaginal birth is usually best in low-risk pregnancies, but if labour does not progress, the baby’s position is abnormal, or complications arise, a C-section can be safer for both mother and baby,” explains Dr Alka Chaudhary, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Madhukar Rainbows Children’s Hospital, New Delhi.

Dr Astha Dayal, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, adds, “There are clear medical situations where C-section is the safer choice, like placenta previa, obstructed labour, severe heart disease in the mother, or fetal distress. That is why caesarean was introduced, because not everyone can deliver safely through the vaginal route.” If I had one normal delivery, will the next one be the same? Myth: If you have one normal delivery, all future deliveries will also be normal. Fact: Many women assume that once they have had a vaginal birth, the rest will be easy. But your delivery mode in one pregnancy does not guarantee the same in the next.

“Each pregnancy is unique,” says Dr Chaudhary. “Factors like the baby’s size, the mother’s age, or new medical conditions can change the delivery plan.” Dr Dayal points out that the chances of having a second normal delivery after the first one are high. “But age, fibroids, gestational diabetes, or a weak cervix can all influence what happens next time,” she says. Do epidurals cause paralysis or chronic back pain? Myth: Epidurals cause paralysis or long-term back pain. Fact: This one’s a big fear among women who hear horror stories from friends or relatives. But, science does not support it.

“Epidurals are safe. Some women may feel temporary soreness, but they do not cause paralysis or chronic back problems,” says Dr Chaudhary. Dr Dayal agrees, “Studies show the rate of backache is the same in women who took epidurals and those who did not. Back pain after delivery is common, but it’s not caused by the epidural.” Does normal delivery permanently damage the body or sex life? Myth: Normal delivery permanently damages the pelvic floor and reduces sexual satisfaction. Fact: We have all heard someone say, “Normal delivery ruins your body and your sex life.” Time to fact-check that.

“With proper postpartum exercises and physiotherapy, most women recover well. The fear of long-term sexual issues is largely a myth,” says Dr Chaudhary. Dr Dayal clarifies: “Yes, vaginal delivery stretches the perineum and can sometimes cause issues like leakage or laxity. But with pelvic floor exercises and rehabilitation, most women recover fully. Studies do not show permanent loss of sexual satisfaction.” Is a C-section the easier, painless option? Myth: C-section is the easier, painless option. Fact: A lot of women, especially in urban India, request elective C-sections, thinking they are avoiding the labour pain. But surgery is not a shortcut. It should be done only when medically necessary.

“It avoids labour pain but is major surgery with risks like infection, longer recovery, and complications in future pregnancies,” warns Dr Chaudhary. Dr Dayal says she sees many women in metros ask for C-sections for convenience. “But caesarean section eventually has more risks than a normal delivery. Recovery is slower, bleeding and infection risks are higher, and future pregnancies can get complicated.” If I’ve had a C-section before, do I have to do it again? Myth: Once a C-section, always a C-section. Fact: If you’ve had a C-section before, talk to your doctor about VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean). It may be an option.

“Many women can have a VBAC if the previous surgery was uncomplicated and conditions are favourable,” says Dr Chaudhary. Dr Dayal adds: “We now call it TOLAC or Trial of Labour After Caesarean. It is possible if there’s no contraindication and continuous monitoring is available. The risk is scar rupture, which is rare but must be closely watched.” Are C-section babies weaker or more prone to illness? Myth: Babies born through C-section are weaker or more prone to illness. Fact: Another common worry for parents is that babies born through surgery are somehow “less strong.” But doctors say that a healthy baby is a healthy baby, no matter how they enter the world.

“Research shows no major long-term differences. C-section babies may have slight differences in gut bacteria at birth, but overall immunity and growth are normal,” says Dr Chaudhary. Dr Dayal adds, “They may have a slightly higher chance of initial breathing issues, but with early breastfeeding and good care, the microbiome settles. Long-term outcomes are the same.” Does the mode of delivery affect mother-baby bonding? Myth: The mode of delivery determines how well a mother bonds with her baby. Fact: Doctors stress that love, touch, and support shape bonding, not stitches or stretch marks. “Bonding depends on emotional connection, skin-to-skin contact, and support, not the mode of birth,” clarifies Dr Chaudhary.

Dr Dayal notes that even after a C-section, doctors ensure delayed cord clamping, early breastfeeding, and skin-to-skin contact. “It’s the overall birth experience and support system that matters, not just the route of delivery.” Is C-section a more modern or safer option than vaginal birth? Myth: C-section is the safer or more modern choice. Fact: The best delivery is the one that ensures mother and baby are healthy, not the one society labels as better. Myth: Normal delivery is “natural and virtuous,” while C-section is “artificial or weak.” Fact: There’s a subtle cultural bias where vaginal delivery is seen as “natural and virtuous,” while C-section is seen as “artificial”, yet at the same time, many urban families think surgery is more “modern” and “safe.”

“This belief is driven more by convenience and myths than science,” says Dr Chaudhary. Dr Dayal concludes: “Both normal delivery and caesarean section are valid. The choice should depend on what’s safest for mother and baby, not social stigma or peer pressure. A woman is never ’less’ if she has a C-section.” Dr Dayal stresses that childbirth is not a competition between “normal” and “C-section.” Both are tools in medicine, each with pros and cons. What matters most is a healthy mother and a healthy baby. Everything else is secondary. Don’t let family pressures or myths decide your birth plan. Talk to your doctor, ask questions, and make an informed choice.