Just 4,000 steps once a week may help older women live longer, says study

For many older women, maintaining a daily exercise routine can be tough. However, new research says that walking around 4,000 steps once a week could help extend your life. The study found that women who moved just a little were far less likely to die early, reinforcing the message that some movement is always better than none.

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study followed more than 13,500 women aged around 72 and found that even infrequent bursts of walking were linked with significant improvements in longevity.

Modest movement, meaningful impact

The study, titled 'Association between frequency of meeting daily step thresholds and all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease in older women', shows that occasional activity can still make a measurable difference.

Women who reached 4,000 steps on one or two days a week were 26 per cent less likely to die from any cause, and 27 per cent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease (CVD), than those who never achieved that threshold. Those who hit the same target on three or more days a week saw even stronger benefits with a 40 per cent lower risk of death overall, although reductions in cardiovascular deaths remained at 27 per cent. Researchers said the results suggest it’s the total amount of movement, rather than daily consistency, that matters most for survival.

How the research was conducted The findings come from the Women’s Health Study, which tracked 13,547 women in the United States who were free from heart disease and cancer at the start. Participants wore accelerometers (step counters) for seven consecutive days between 2011 and 2015, allowing researchers to measure how many days they reached different step thresholds, ranging from 4,000 to 7,000 steps. Their health outcomes were then monitored for about a decade, during which researchers analysed mortality data and cardiovascular disease rates. During this time, 1,765 women (13 per cent) died, while 781 (5.1 per cent) developed heart disease.

Even limited walking proved beneficial. Those who reached at least 4,000 steps once or twice a week had lower mortality risk than those who never reached that mark, suggesting small, sporadic efforts can still contribute to longevity. Important limitations Short tracking period: Physical activity was measured for only one week, though follow-up data in a subgroup showed stable activity levels over three years. Step range: The analysis focused on 4,000–7,000 steps a day; lower thresholds like 3,000 steps weren't studied. No diet data: Information on diet during the tracking period was unavailable.