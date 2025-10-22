Home / Health / Just 4,000 steps once a week may help older women live longer, says study

Just 4,000 steps once a week may help older women live longer, says study

A decade-long study finds even one day of walking each week can lower mortality risk, showing that every step counts for better health

4000 steps waking for older women
New study finds that modest walking, even one day a week, can help older women live longer. (Photo: Pexels)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For many older women, maintaining a daily exercise routine can be tough. However, new research says that walking around 4,000 steps once a week could help extend your life. The study found that women who moved just a little were far less likely to die early, reinforcing the message that some movement is always better than none.
 
Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study followed more than 13,500 women aged around 72 and found that even infrequent bursts of walking were linked with significant improvements in longevity.
 

Modest movement, meaningful impact

 
The study, titled 'Association between frequency of meeting daily step thresholds and all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease in older women', shows that occasional activity can still make a measurable difference.
 
Women who reached 4,000 steps on one or two days a week were 26 per cent less likely to die from any cause, and 27 per cent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease (CVD), than those who never achieved that threshold.
 
Those who hit the same target on three or more days a week saw even stronger benefits with a 40 per cent lower risk of death overall, although reductions in cardiovascular deaths remained at 27 per cent.
 
Researchers said the results suggest it’s the total amount of movement, rather than daily consistency, that matters most for survival.
 

How the research was conducted

 
The findings come from the Women’s Health Study, which tracked 13,547 women in the United States who were free from heart disease and cancer at the start.
 
Participants wore accelerometers (step counters) for seven consecutive days between 2011 and 2015, allowing researchers to measure how many days they reached different step thresholds, ranging from 4,000 to 7,000 steps.
 
Their health outcomes were then monitored for about a decade, during which researchers analysed mortality data and cardiovascular disease rates. During this time, 1,765 women (13 per cent) died, while 781 (5.1 per cent) developed heart disease.
 
Even limited walking proved beneficial. Those who reached at least 4,000 steps once or twice a week had lower mortality risk than those who never reached that mark, suggesting small, sporadic efforts can still contribute to longevity.  ALSO READ| Study finds obesity-related cancer cases increasing in young, older adults 

Important limitations

Short tracking period: Physical activity was measured for only one week, though follow-up data in a subgroup showed stable activity levels over three years.
 
Step range: The analysis focused on 4,000–7,000 steps a day; lower thresholds like 3,000 steps weren’t studied.
 
No diet data: Information on diet during the tracking period was unavailable.
 
Limited sample diversity: Participants were mostly caucasian women from the US, aged 62 and above, with higher socioeconomic status, so findings may not apply to all groups.
 
Observational limits: Women who walked less may already have been in poorer health, though sensitivity tests showed consistent results.
 

What it means for older women

For those struggling with mobility or motivation, the findings offer reassurance. Just 30–40 minutes of walking once a week can meaningfully reduce risk of early death.
 
Walking more days or reaching 5,000–6,000 steps provides additional gains, but experts emphasise the key message: doing something is always better than doing nothing. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New study finds major decline in peanut allergies among young children

Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy

Keto diet may worsen aggressive breast cancer, new study warns

Influencer's sunscreen test sparks debate over SPF claims, marketing ethics

WHO launches 5-year plan to protect Asia-Pacific from climate disasters

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportswalkingStudy

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story