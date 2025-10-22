France raises bird flu alert level to 'high' after fresh outbreaks

France has raised its national alert for bird flu (avian influenza) from “moderate” to “high”. The decision follows confirmed outbreaks among wild birds and poultry farms, prompting authorities to enforce stricter bio-security and monitoring measures.

There have so far been two outbreaks in commercial poultry farms and three in backyard flocks, with one of the first detected in mid-October at a pheasant and partridge breeding farm in northern France.

According to the nation's agriculture ministry, the decree was prompted by infections detected among migratory wild birds across Europe, including France, and several confirmed outbreaks in poultry farms.

What you should know about bird flu

Bird flu is an infectious disease caused by influenza A viruses that primarily affect birds, both wild and domestic. It spreads rapidly among birds via droppings, feathers, shared water sources and close contact in farm settings.

One of the more severe strains is H5N1, which can infect humans in rare cases and cause serious illness. However, the risk of transmission to the general public remains very low. Human-to-human spread is extremely uncommon, and most human cases (when they occur) involve people in very close contact with infected birds or poultry farms. Why the alert matters Impact on poultry farms and trade With higher alert levels, farms may be required to keep birds indoors, increase cleaning and monitoring, and restrict movement of poultry. For example, France’s national decree mandates that all poultry farms keep birds indoors.

Such measures protect both animal welfare and commercial production. Outbreaks can lead to mass culling of birds, reducing product availability (e.g., poultry, eggs) and affecting trade. Cross-border risks Migratory wild birds carry avian flu across regions. Hence, an outbreak in France raises the potential for spread to neighbouring countries and trading partners. Public health preparedness Though the risk to the public is low, raising the alert means authorities are on heightened watch for any changes, such as new strains that might more easily infect humans. What this means for public If you are involved in poultry farming, wild-bird habitats, or related trade, increased precautions are essential. This includes strengthening biosecurity, using protective equipment, and avoiding contact with sick or dead birds.