Organ donation myths debunked: Experts explain facts that truly save lives

Have you ever considered becoming an organ donor
but been held back by doubts? Maybe someone told you it is risky, or that your religion will not allow it, or that doctors might not try hard to save you if you are registered as a donor. These are myths, and they are holding you back from saving lives.
We spoke with Dr Indrajit G Momin, senior consultant – nephrology and renal transplant, Yashoda Medicity, and Dr Anita Suryanarayan, vice-president, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, to debunk some of the biggest misconceptions about organ donation.
Myth: Donating an organ during one’s lifetime is extremely risky
Fact:
Many people believe donating a kidney or part of their liver
will shorten their lifespan or make them weak. In reality, living donors undergo a rigorous health evaluation before they are even considered fit for surgery. According to Dr Momin, research shows their life expectancy is not shortened, and many go on to live longer, healthier lives because they are thoroughly screened.
Myth: Organ donation disfigures the body
Fact: A common concern is that after donation, especially in deceased donors, the body may look disfigured, making funeral rites difficult. Dr Momin explained that with advanced surgical methods, only small incisions are made and the donor’s body is treated with respect, ensuring no disfigurement. Families can still conduct traditional last rites without worry, he said.
Myth: Only young and perfectly healthy people can donate
Fact: It is often assumed that organ donation is limited to people in their twenties or thirties. In fact, medical fitness matters more than age. “Age alone does not disqualify someone. People up to 65, and even older, if healthy, can be considered as donors,” clarified Dr Momin.
Myth: Organ donation is not permitted by religion
Fact:
Many hesitate because they assume their faith does not permit donation. Dr Momin noted, “Most major religions view organ donation as an act of charity
. Far from being forbidden, it is often encouraged as a noble deed.”
Myth: Rich people or celebrities are given priority for transplants
Fact: This myth fuels mistrust in the system, said Dr Momin. “Allocation is based on medical urgency, time on the waiting list, and compatibility. Wealth or fame plays no role,” he said.
Myth: A normal life cannot be lived after donating an organ
Fact: People often fear they won’t be able to live normally after donation. But most donors recover completely and return to their regular jobs, exercise, travel, and lead healthy lives, according to Dr Momin.
Myth: Once someone signs up as a donor, the family has no say in the decision
Fact: In India, even if you carry a donor card or register online, your family’s consent is still required at the time of donation. This is why it is important to discuss your wishes with your loved ones beforehand.
Myth: Organs can be bought and sold legally
Fact: The black-market trade in organs makes people think that buying and selling is legal. Dr Momin said, “The law in India is very clear, the buying or selling of organs is strictly illegal under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.”
Myth: Organs may be taken if a person is in a coma
Fact:
Confusion between coma and brain death
is common. A coma patient is alive and may recover. Dr Momin clarified, “Organ donation is allowed only after brain death is formally declared, and with family consent. Being in a coma is not brain death.”
Myth: Once someone grows old, their organs are useless
Fact: Many assume that organs from older people are not viable. In reality, older donors can still give life, provided their organs are functioning well.
Myth: Brain death is the same as a coma or vegetative state, and the diagnosis is rushed so doctors can take organs
Fact: Brain death is a medically and legally defined condition where the brain has irreversibly stopped functioning. It is certified by four independent doctors after two sets of tests. Unlike coma, it is permanent and irreversible.
Myth: If an organ looks healthy, lab screening is unnecessary
Fact: Even if an organ appears fine to the naked eye, it may carry infections or hidden damage. Rigorous testing ensures safety for both donor and recipient. According to Dr Suryanarayan, lab screening is critical. “A kidney may look fine, but still have microscopic damage or infections. Testing protects both donor and recipient,” she said.
Myth: Diagnostic tests delay organ transplantation and risk organ damage
Fact:
Some believe that testing slows down the transplant process. In reality, these tests are streamlined and done quickly, ensuring safety without delaying surgery unnecessarily, said Dr Suryanarayan.
Myth: Laboratory crossmatching is just a formality and rarely influences acceptance
Fact: Crossmatching checks if the recipient’s immune system will reject the donor organ. It is a life-saving test, not a routine formality. Dr Suryanarayan warned, “Crossmatching is vital. It checks whether the recipient’s immune system will accept the organ. Ignoring it could cause immediate rejection.”
Myth: If the donor is young and appears healthy, infectious disease screening can be skipped
Fact: Appearance doesn’t guarantee health. Even young and apparently healthy donors may carry viruses like Hepatitis or HIV. Mandatory testing protects recipients. Dr Suryanarayan stressed, “Even healthy-looking donors can carry infections like Hepatitis B or C. Screening is mandatory for every donor, no matter the age.”
According to both doctors, medical science has advanced to ensure safety for both donors and recipients
, while strict screening and ethical protocols rule out myths of unfairness or risk. Families often hesitate because of fear, cultural beliefs, or lack of awareness, but doctors stress that every donation is a chance to give someone a second life. As Dr Momin pointed out, “Clearing these myths is not just about awareness, it is about enabling hope. By choosing to register as donors, people can help dismantle these myths and make organ donation an act of collective humanity.”
