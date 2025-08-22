Organ donation myths debunked: Experts explain facts that truly save lives

Have you ever considered becoming an organ donor but been held back by doubts? Maybe someone told you it is risky, or that your religion will not allow it, or that doctors might not try hard to save you if you are registered as a donor. These are myths, and they are holding you back from saving lives.

We spoke with Dr Indrajit G Momin, senior consultant – nephrology and renal transplant, Yashoda Medicity, and Dr Anita Suryanarayan, vice-president, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, to debunk some of the biggest misconceptions about organ donation.

Myth: Donating an organ during one’s lifetime is extremely risky

Fact: Many people believe Many people believe donating a kidney or part of their liver will shorten their lifespan or make them weak. In reality, living donors undergo a rigorous health evaluation before they are even considered fit for surgery. According to Dr Momin, research shows their life expectancy is not shortened, and many go on to live longer, healthier lives because they are thoroughly screened.

Myth: Organ donation disfigures the body Fact: A common concern is that after donation, especially in deceased donors, the body may look disfigured, making funeral rites difficult. Dr Momin explained that with advanced surgical methods, only small incisions are made and the donor’s body is treated with respect, ensuring no disfigurement. Families can still conduct traditional last rites without worry, he said. Myth: Only young and perfectly healthy people can donate Fact: It is often assumed that organ donation is limited to people in their twenties or thirties. In fact, medical fitness matters more than age. “Age alone does not disqualify someone. People up to 65, and even older, if healthy, can be considered as donors,” clarified Dr Momin.

Myth: Organ donation is not permitted by religion Fact: Many hesitate because they assume their faith does not permit donation. Dr Momin noted, “Most major religions view Many hesitate because they assume their faith does not permit donation. Dr Momin noted, “Most major religions view organ donation as an act of charity . Far from being forbidden, it is often encouraged as a noble deed.” Myth: Rich people or celebrities are given priority for transplants Fact: This myth fuels mistrust in the system, said Dr Momin. “Allocation is based on medical urgency, time on the waiting list, and compatibility. Wealth or fame plays no role,” he said. Myth: A normal life cannot be lived after donating an organ Fact: People often fear they won’t be able to live normally after donation. But most donors recover completely and return to their regular jobs, exercise, travel, and lead healthy lives, according to Dr Momin.

Myth: Once someone signs up as a donor, the family has no say in the decision Fact: In India, even if you carry a donor card or register online, your family’s consent is still required at the time of donation. This is why it is important to discuss your wishes with your loved ones beforehand. Myth: Organs can be bought and sold legally Fact: The black-market trade in organs makes people think that buying and selling is legal. Dr Momin said, “The law in India is very clear, the buying or selling of organs is strictly illegal under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.”

Myth: Organs may be taken if a person is in a coma Fact: Confusion between coma and Confusion between coma and brain death is common. A coma patient is alive and may recover. Dr Momin clarified, “Organ donation is allowed only after brain death is formally declared, and with family consent. Being in a coma is not brain death.” Myth: Once someone grows old, their organs are useless Fact: Many assume that organs from older people are not viable. In reality, older donors can still give life, provided their organs are functioning well. Myth: Brain death is the same as a coma or vegetative state, and the diagnosis is rushed so doctors can take organs Fact: Brain death is a medically and legally defined condition where the brain has irreversibly stopped functioning. It is certified by four independent doctors after two sets of tests. Unlike coma, it is permanent and irreversible.

Myth: If an organ looks healthy, lab screening is unnecessary Fact: Even if an organ appears fine to the naked eye, it may carry infections or hidden damage. Rigorous testing ensures safety for both donor and recipient. According to Dr Suryanarayan, lab screening is critical. "A kidney may look fine, but still have microscopic damage or infections. Testing protects both donor and recipient," she said. Myth: Diagnostic tests delay organ transplantation and risk organ damage Fact: Some believe that testing slows down the transplant process. In reality, these tests are streamlined and done quickly, ensuring safety without delaying surgery unnecessarily, said Dr Suryanarayan.